dusitD2 Khao Yai celebrates first anniversary by offering daily dining credit of THB 500+

dusitD2 Khao Yai, Dusit International's chic resort in the foothills of Thailand's scenic Khao Yai National Park, will celebrate its first anniversary on 2 August 2017 by offering THB 500++ daily dining credit per room as part of its popular Bed and Breakfast package.

Starting at 3,200++ per night, the package also includes daily breakfast for two persons, and other benefits.

Members of Dusit's guest loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, will also receive a 10% discount on the accommodation. Subscription to Dusit Gold membership is free, and instant benefits are available upon signing up at www.dusitgold.com.

Located just two hours by car from central Bangkok, dusitD2 Khao Yai comprises 79 guest rooms and suites designed to provide superior comfort. Facilities include two meeting rooms, an outdoor infinity pool, a well-equipped gym, a climbing wall, and a small onsite petting zoo housing alpacas and rabbits.

Guests can enjoy international cuisine at the hotel's all-day-dining and grill restaurant, Musi Grill, or opt for a unique al fresco dining experience in Cocoon, a treetop dining pod with mountain views.

Khao Yai National Park, a lush wilderness teeming with wildlife, is located a short drive from the hotel and offers some excellent hiking trails. Guests seeking adventure can enjoy nearby activities such as canoeing and biking, while oenophiles can organize trips to local vineyards for wine tasting.

For more information and bookings, please visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitd2/khaoyai/special-offers or call +66 (0)44 003 000

