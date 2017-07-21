Dusit International names Prateek Kumar as Regional Vice President EMEA region

Bangkok--21 Jul--Dusit International

Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International has appointed Mr Prateek Kumar as Regional Vice President – EMEA region, responsible for strengthening Dusit's operations and supporting development efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For the past two years Mr Kumar was Area General Manager in charge of Dusit's operations in Dubai. In his new role, he will continue to serve as General Manager of Dusit Thani Dubai while also linking with the company's head office in Bangkok to supervise operating and pre-opening properties in the EMEA region.

Mr Kumar has a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel Management from Griffith University in Australia. Prior to joining Dusit International as General Manager of Dusit Thani Manila in 2008, he was responsible for the successful pre-opening of Ascott Raffles Place, a luxury all-suite hotel set in the heart of Singapore's financial cityscape. He has also worked for Raffles Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels.

"In line with our strategy for sustainable and profitable growth, which includes balancing our portfolio of hotels to have half of our operations outside of Thailand by 2022, we are committed to increasing our resources to facilitate our expansion in the EMEA region," said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International. "Mr Kumar has a proven ability to create strategic approaches, drive revenue growth, set best operational standards, and deliver results, so we are confident he will help establish a strong presence for our brands in the region."

With 29 properties currently in operation across four brands in eight countries, Dusit International is in a significant growth phase which will see the number of Dusit properties reach 70 within the next three to four years across key markets worldwide.