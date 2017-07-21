Let#s Relax Spa opens 3 new branches in Phuket, the Andaman Pearl of Thailand

Bangkok--21 Jul--Siam Wellness Group Public Company Limited

Let's Relax Spa, Thailand's most popular Thai Spa Chain, recently opened 3 new branches in Phuket's favourite hideway in Karon, Kata and in the center of Maritime Center at Boat Lagoon. "Phuket remained one of the most popular destinations for tourists from around the world. Last year, Phuket has welcomed 4 million tourists to the beautiful Island. We are very excited that foreign tourists to Phuket can conveniently access our quality spa services offered by our 5 Spas located within reach from many popular hotels whether in Patong, Karon, Kata or Phuket Town.", said Mr. Narun Wiwattanakrai, Executive Director of Siam Wellness Group PCL, the owner and operator of Let's Relax Spa Chain.

The pleasant bay of Kata entices and charms many visitors with its white sands and clear waters. A stylish Modern Spa hidden in the newly design The Sis Hotel, Let's Relax The Sis Kata Phuket offers a perfect relaxing ambiance with glam and spacious private treatment rooms located in beautifully-designed Woven Domes, making your feel like being pampered in the Oasis. Just few steps from Kata City Center.

Karon features the third longest beach on Phuket Island. Located on the West Coast between Patong and Kata, Karon Beach is the second favourite holiday destination in Phuket. Let's Relax Karon "Colonial Glam" is a boutique day spa for the perfect chill-out for beach lovers. The perfect combination of colonial and eastern architectures makes it stands out from its neighbours and capture the attention of passer-bys.

Phuket town is often overlooked in favor of the beaches, but there's a lot to see and in this old town full of heritage building. Phuket Town features an exciting mix of old and new, simple and sophisticated, peaceful and pulsating. Just few kilometers aways, Explore a blissful escape like a sailor in the middle of the Sea. At Let's Relax Boat Lagoon Phuket, a new Seascape Spa with a mix of Wood and Cements Sail-Like Complex, allows you to spoil yourself in style. Enjoy the view of the Courtyard from many corners of the treatment rooms while relax your body and soul.

Let's Relax Spa currently operates 25 Day Spas conveniently located throughout the Kingdom of Thailand; Bangkok, Chaingmai, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Krabi, Pattaya and Phuket, with recent expansion to Kunming, China. Individual branch is decorated differently to reflect the uniqueness of its location, local tradition and culture. Let's Relax Spa, the original Thailand's boutique day spa since 1998, delicately offers excellence spa pleasure to perfectly balance the body and soul. Offering superiority of equipment, products and treatments with experienced and well-trained therapists aimed to deliver unique and remarkable experiences. Let's Relax Spa possesses its own unique characteristics; expertise therapists, hygienically guaranteed, conveniently accessible locations and excellent services.

Let's Relax Spa aims to achieve the harmonious connection of body, mind and soul with provision of highly trained therapists, modern trainings and professional licenses, who delivers various treatments in a professional manner. Massages are conducted on modern adjustable spa bed, comfortable mattress, relaxing soft leather chairs or imported Back and Shoulder chairs. Sterilized towels, blankets, bed sheets and pillowcases are being used for each individual treatment. Loose pajamas and disposable underwear are also provided for guest's comfort (for selected treatments). Local and Imported spa products are being used to ensure high quality spa experiences. Spa Menus, available in 6 languages, are on-hand to provide the best spa experience for guests from around the world.

Let's Relax Spa's treatments combined different healing practices from the traditional Thai Massage to Swedish massage to modern healing techniques with the use of western spa technologies, providing different types of treatments including; Aromatic Hot Stone Massage, Aromatherapy Oil Massage, Thai Herbal Massage, Foot & Hand Reflexology, Back & Shoulder Massage, Facial Relaxation, Body Scrub, and Body Wrap.

For more information, please visit www.letsrelaxspa.com