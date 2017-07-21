Amari Hua Hin celebrates fifth anniversary with a happy5 birthday promotion

Amari Hua Hin celebrates fifth anniversary with a happy5 birthday promotionTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday July 21, 2017 13:25
Better (Be) Together: Amari Hua Hin is sporting a "happy5" birthday promotion, which will go on for five days, in celebration of the hotel's fifth anniversary. Guests can enjoy a 35% discount on the Best Available Rate with a daily buffet breakfast for two, a 50% off at Breeze Spa, an additional 20% discount on F&B in all outlets including Beachfront Restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi access, and a refreshing welcome drink upon arrival.
We are looking back at the memories and charm of Amari's flagship resort, which opened in August 2012. Amari Hua Hin was the first hotel to display the new look and feel of Amari after the introduction of the new brand concept of "the colours and rhythms of modern Asian hospitality". Amari Hua Hin has been offering refined comfort and elegant resort-style accommodations combined with exclusive services and facilities whilst the design concept mirrors the seaside locale of the property in its contemporary architecture, which reflects the rhythm of the sea, and its location amid the lush landscaping of tropical gardens.
Better Together is the key theme that runs throughout the new signature initiatives of bringing people together, whether they be a group of friends, a family or a couple. Amari Hua Hin has been designed in a way that encourages guests to share their experiences. Families might enjoy swimming in the 38-metre pool, friends can enjoy their conversations at Shoreline Beach Club while watching the horse riding and beach activities, and couple can enjoy their treatments together at Breeze Spa.
This exclusive "Happy5" promotion is from 23:00, 31 July to 22:59, 5 August 2017, and is valid for stays between 15 August until 20 December 2017. To enjoy this offer, guests are required to book online at www.amari.com/huahin using the promo code: happy5.
Latest Press Release
The 2017 Sanya Celebration ("Celebration"), an international tourism promotional event organized by the Municipal Government of Sanya, officially kicks off in July. From July to September, themed "A romantic invitation to the beautiful Sanya city," the...
Thailand's Northeastern or Isan province of Nakhon Phanom has been chosen as the host venue for the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) 2018. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports proposed Nakhon Phanom as an ideal host venue for the event because the province's...
Better (Be) Together: Amari Hua Hin is sporting a "happy5" birthday promotion, which will go on for five days, in celebration of the hotel's fifth anniversary. Guests can enjoy a 35% discount on the Best Available Rate with a daily buffet breakfast for...
Let's Relax Spa, Thailand's most popular Thai Spa Chain, recently opened 3 new branches in Phuket's favourite hideway in Karon, Kata and in the center of Maritime Center at Boat Lagoon. "Phuket remained one of the most popular destinations for tourists...
Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International has appointed Mr Prateek Kumar as Regional Vice President – EMEA region, responsible for strengthening Dusit's operations and supporting development efforts in Europe, the Middle East...