Amari Hua Hin celebrates fifth anniversary with a happy5 birthday promotion

Bangkok--21 Jul--Amari Hua Hin

Better (Be) Together: Amari Hua Hin is sporting a "happy5" birthday promotion, which will go on for five days, in celebration of the hotel's fifth anniversary. Guests can enjoy a 35% discount on the Best Available Rate with a daily buffet breakfast for two, a 50% off at Breeze Spa, an additional 20% discount on F&B in all outlets including Beachfront Restaurant, Shoreline Beach Club, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi access, and a refreshing welcome drink upon arrival.

We are looking back at the memories and charm of Amari's flagship resort, which opened in August 2012. Amari Hua Hin was the first hotel to display the new look and feel of Amari after the introduction of the new brand concept of "the colours and rhythms of modern Asian hospitality". Amari Hua Hin has been offering refined comfort and elegant resort-style accommodations combined with exclusive services and facilities whilst the design concept mirrors the seaside locale of the property in its contemporary architecture, which reflects the rhythm of the sea, and its location amid the lush landscaping of tropical gardens.

Better Together is the key theme that runs throughout the new signature initiatives of bringing people together, whether they be a group of friends, a family or a couple. Amari Hua Hin has been designed in a way that encourages guests to share their experiences. Families might enjoy swimming in the 38-metre pool, friends can enjoy their conversations at Shoreline Beach Club while watching the horse riding and beach activities, and couple can enjoy their treatments together at Breeze Spa.

This exclusive "Happy5" promotion is from 23:00, 31 July to 22:59, 5 August 2017, and is valid for stays between 15 August until 20 December 2017. To enjoy this offer, guests are required to book online at www.amari.com/huahin using the promo code: happy5.

Rates start at 1,855 THB++ per room per night (Room only exclusive of VAT and service charges). ONYX reward members will receive a special room upgrade for FREE.

For reservations or more information, please call +66 (0) 3261 6600 or email reservations.huahin@amari.com. (Terms and conditions apply).