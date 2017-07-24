Hotel Baraquda Pattaya Golf Package

Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel Align yourself to any of our Personal Golf Alliance packages below: Platinum Package THB 13000 ++ per night – Siam Country Club Waterside Golf Course – 1-night stay in deluxe room (inclusive of breakfast) – Airport Transfer (1 way) – Roundtrip to Golf Course – 1 Lunch Box – 1 Umbrella Gold Package THB 9000 ++ per night – Khao Khaew Golf Course – 1-night stay in deluxe room (inclusive of breakfast) – Airport Transfer (1 way) Classic Package THB 6000++ per night – Plataluang Golf Course – 1-night stay in deluxe room (inclusive of breakfast) All packages are inclusive of FREE Golf Clubs Rental

Latest Press Release

The City of Sanya Launches the First Global Roadshow in Thailand to Promote Tourism Hainan Island's southernmost city of Sanya kicks off its first global roadshow to promote the 2017 Sanya celebration (the "Celebration") with a series of events in Bangkok, Thailand. "Known to the world with stunning white beaches and blue waters, Sanya...

Hotel Baraquda Pattaya Golf Package Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel Align yourself to any of our Personal Golf Alliance packages below: Platinum Package THB 13000 ++ per night – Siam Country Club Waterside Golf Course – 1-night stay in deluxe room...

Photo Release: Kantary Hotel, Korat Welcomes Famous Thai Actress and Food Gourmet Kantary Hotel Korat General Manager Magrin Promyothi (2nd from right), Executive Chef Patiwat Chuenchom (left) and Cape & Kantary Hotels Public Relations Manager Kulaseth Hovongratana (right) warmly welcomed the famous Thai Actress "Narumon Nillawan"...

AIRASIA TARGETS BUSINESS TRAVELLERS WITH LAUNCH OF MYCORPORATE AirAsia to launch MyCorporate, a suite of products exclusively made with the business traveller in mind. MyCorporate consists of three bundle options, depending on the requirements of the traveller and the company budget - Fare Only, Corporate Lite and...

Thailand invites the world to join celebrations marking Buddhist Lent 2017 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting tourists and locals to observe the colourful festival of Khao Phansa Day, marking the start of Buddhist Lent, which this year is being celebrated on 9 July, in unique Thai local ways nationwide. Mr....

Related Topics