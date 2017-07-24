Hotel Baraquda Pattaya Golf Package

Hotel Baraquda Pattaya Golf PackageTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 15:44
All packages are inclusive of FREE Golf Clubs Rental
Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel Align yourself to any of our Personal Golf Alliance packages below: Platinum Package THB 13000 ++ per night – Siam Country Club Waterside Golf Course – 1-night stay in deluxe room...
