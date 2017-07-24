Three Popular Cape Kantary Hotel Restaurants and Fourteen Other Properties Recognised in TripAdvisor Award 2017

Bangkok--24 Jul--Cape and Kantary Hotels

As a company, Cape & Kantary Hotels is no stranger to awards. However, it sets a new high point in the company's history to be notified that TripAdvisor had awarded the organisation's coveted Certificate of Excellence Award 2017 to three of its top restaurants: No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House Bangkok; Nimman Bar & Grill at Kantary Hills, Chiang Mai; and Panwa House Restaurant at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket. Those hotels similarly received the award in their own right along with 14 other Cape & Kantary Hotels including Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin; Kantary Beach Hotel, Khao Lak; Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong and Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang.

Acknowledgements must go to the vision and expertise of management and to the high level of loyal service offered by the staff. It is this concerted teamwork which has earned an accolade of which all can be justifiably proud.