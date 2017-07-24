Grand President Hotel by KHG Sukhumvit 11 showcases its newly renovated rooms

Bangkok--24 Jul--Kingston Hotels Group

Grand President Hotel by Kingston Hotels Group has renovated its 40 rooms at the low zone, Tower II, a total of two new room types, which are Deluxe Premium Room and Junior Premium Suite. The rooms are tastefully decorated with warm earth tones and equipped with own Wi-Fi internet access point, LED Digital TV 43", laptop size safety box, and a multi-purpose telephone that has built-in Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and iPod docking. Deluxe Premium Room (20 – 24 sqm.) is a studio size and Junior Premium Suite (45 sqm.) is a one-bed room with kitchenette, additionally, both room types are smoke-free. There are also new on-site facilities which are 8 on eleven, a new gastro bar & restaurant and Starbucks Coffee.

The sales team of Grand President Hotel recently invited their top supporting customers to enjoy the open house event which was held on a Friday evening, starting with a welcome cocktail reception, inspection of the newly renovated rooms, followed by the hosted buffet dinner at Cafe 11 restaurant, and lucky draws.

Our Thai chef "Pa-Nid", who has over 40 years of experiences at a famous local Thai restaurant on Sukhumvit Soi 11, also shared her best recipe and demonstrated the cooking of "Yum Som-O Nam Pla Warn" (Spicy pomelo salad) to the audience.

Stay in Bangkok, Stay at Grand President Hotel by KHG