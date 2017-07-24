Grand President Hotel by KHG Sukhumvit 11 showcases its newly renovated rooms

Grand President Hotel by KHG Sukhumvit 11 showcases its newly renovated roomsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 17:56
Grand President Hotel by Kingston Hotels Group has renovated its 40 rooms at the low zone, Tower II, a total of two new room types, which are Deluxe Premium Room and Junior Premium Suite. The rooms are tastefully decorated with warm earth tones and equipped with own Wi-Fi internet access point, LED Digital TV 43", laptop size safety box, and a multi-purpose telephone that has built-in Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and iPod docking. Deluxe Premium Room (20 – 24 sqm.) is a studio size and Junior Premium Suite (45 sqm.) is a one-bed room with kitchenette, additionally, both room types are smoke-free. There are also new on-site facilities which are 8 on eleven, a new gastro bar & restaurant and Starbucks Coffee.
The sales team of Grand President Hotel recently invited their top supporting customers to enjoy the open house event which was held on a Friday evening, starting with a welcome cocktail reception, inspection of the newly renovated rooms, followed by the hosted buffet dinner at Cafe 11 restaurant, and lucky draws.
Our Thai chef "Pa-Nid", who has over 40 years of experiences at a famous local Thai restaurant on Sukhumvit Soi 11, also shared her best recipe and demonstrated the cooking of "Yum Som-O Nam Pla Warn" (Spicy pomelo salad) to the audience.
