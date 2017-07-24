Photo Release: Kantary Hotel, Korat Welcomes Famous Thai Actress and Food Gourmet

Bangkok--24 Jul--Cape and Kantary Hotels Kantary Hotel Korat General Manager Magrin Promyothi (2nd from right), Executive Chef Patiwat Chuenchom (left) and Cape & Kantary Hotels Public Relations Manager Kulaseth Hovongratana (right) warmly welcomed the famous Thai Actress "Narumon Nillawan" (Centre) and Thai Post Newspaper's "Khrua Thai Post" Columnist Santi Imjaijit (2nd from left ) on their recent stay at Kantary Hotel Korat.

