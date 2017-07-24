Bastille Month Buffet at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 09:43
Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates Bastille Day not only for one day, but the whole month! A national holiday commemorating the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, Bastille Day is of important significance to fellow French nationals.

To honor this, we have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups, prepared salads, cheese platters & an array of traditional French desserts' we intend to represent the true celebration of this day.

Every Friday & Saturday of July from 18.30 pm to 22.00 pm: THB 699 Net
(50% discount for children age 5 - 12 and Free for kids under the age of 5)
Wine 1 carafe at THB 200 net, 3 carafes at THB 500 net
Guests will receive a complimentary glass of Sangria or Soft Drink upon arrival.
For more details please contact +66 (0) 3876 9999 or mcx@mercurepattaya.com
*Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion
*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

Latest Press Release

Thailand invites the world to join celebrations marking Buddhist Lent 2017

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting tourists and locals to observe the colourful festival of Khao Phansa Day, marking the start of Buddhist Lent, which this year is being celebrated on 9 July, in unique Thai local ways nationwide. Mr....

THAI Prepared to Cooperate with CAAT for Thailands Participation in Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is prepared to cooperate with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) during its participation in The International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Universal Security Audit Programme...

Bastille Month Buffet at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates Bastille Day not only for one day, but the whole month! A national holiday commemorating the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, Bastille Day is of important significance to fellow French...

Beautiful Sanya, Romantic Paradise - China Sanya, Promotes Sanya Celebration as Focus on International Tourism

The 2017 Sanya Celebration ("Celebration"), an international tourism promotional event organized by the Municipal Government of Sanya, officially kicks off in July. From July to September, themed "A romantic invitation to the beautiful Sanya city," the...

Nakhon Phanom selected as venue for Mekong Tourism Forum 2018

Thailand's Northeastern or Isan province of Nakhon Phanom has been chosen as the host venue for the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) 2018. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports proposed Nakhon Phanom as an ideal host venue for the event because the province's...

Related Topics

Mercure Pattaya Hotel Mercure Pattaya Vive La France pattaya hotel Bastille Day HA National CELEBRATE The whole National Holiday