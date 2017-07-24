Bastille Month Buffet at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--24 Jul--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery By Sofitel

Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates Bastille Day not only for one day, but the whole month! A national holiday commemorating the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, Bastille Day is of important significance to fellow French nationals.

To honor this, we have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups, prepared salads, cheese platters & an array of traditional French desserts' we intend to represent the true celebration of this day.

Every Friday & Saturday of July from 18.30 pm to 22.00 pm: THB 699 Net

(50% discount for children age 5 - 12 and Free for kids under the age of 5)

Wine 1 carafe at THB 200 net, 3 carafes at THB 500 net

Guests will receive a complimentary glass of Sangria or Soft Drink upon arrival.

For more details please contact +66 (0) 3876 9999 or mcx@mercurepattaya.com

*Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion

*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only