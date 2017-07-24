Bastille Month Buffet at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bastille Month Buffet at Mercure Pattaya HotelTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 09:43
Vive la France! This month, Mercure Pattaya Hotel celebrates Bastille Day not only for one day, but the whole month! A national holiday commemorating the Storming of the Bastille in 1789, Bastille Day is of important significance to fellow French nationals.
To honor this, we have redesigned our buffet stations for the whole month to a French inspired theme. With a range of French-style soups, prepared salads, cheese platters & an array of traditional French desserts' we intend to represent the true celebration of this day.
