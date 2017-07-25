Tell a Friend Get a Freebie!Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday July 25, 2017 12:59
As the feedback Chatrium's properties in Thailand has received about the many benefits the card offers is a resounding "excellent!" we'd like all our current members of Chatrium Privileges - Thailand to share their love for the Chatrium Privilege Card and recommend a friend to join to enjoy all the irresistible benefits too. If you do we'll give you a THB 500 Chatrium voucher to spend in either the River Barge Restaurant, Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant, the Lobby Lounge or Treats Gourmet at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok absolutely free with our compliments!
The Chatrium Privilege Card opens up a whole new world of unique privileges exclusively for members including generous discounts and complimentary extras which are unavailable elsewhere so your remarkable stay in a Chatrium Thai property lives up to the true meaning of the word. For a mere THB 3,500 per year per card you can also enjoy a free one-night stay with breakfast for 2 in a Grand Room River View at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok or 1-Bedroom Suite at Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok and delicious dining with up to 50% off for 2 people.
So don't keep it to yourself- tell your best buddy about the best card in town and let them Live the Remarkable like never before with a specially crafted list of privileges exclusively for members of Chatrium Privileges – Thailand.
