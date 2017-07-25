Photo Release: THAI Chairman of the Board of Directors and Acting President Receive Thailand Headlines Person of the Year Awards

Bangkok--25 Jul--Thai Airways International

Mr. Areepong Bhoocha-oom, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), and Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, received the Most Influential Person in China Award-News and Politics, from H.E. Mr. Ning Fukui, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Thailand at "Thailand Headlines Person of the Year Awards 2016-2017" event, held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, CentralWorld.

"Thailand Headlines Person of the Year Awards" was organized for five consecutive years by Jiaranai Entertainment, a Chinese media production company in Thailand, to award a famous person who is well known amongst various professions both in Thailand and the People's Republic of China. Chinese publications select the most popular person, and this award also maintains a good relationship between Thailand and China in the areas of politics, economics, culture, and entertainment.