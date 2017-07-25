THE NAI HARN PHUKET UNVEILS HAN-SHA ROOFTOP SUSHI SASHIMI BAR WITH A SIDE ORDER OF SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS

Bangkok--25 Jul--Delivering Asia Communications

Phuket's original luxury beach hotel THE NAI HARN is further enhancing its unique by-the-sea dining experience for guests and visitors with the launch of Han-Sha – the island's first rooftop seaview Sushi & Sashimi Bar.

Cleverly integrated into the hotel's stunning Reflections rooftop lounge, Han-Sha embraces the power of nature's elements: earth, wind, fire, water and space, and then adds taste by serving mouthwatering sushi and sashimi bites overlooking Phuket's best beach and the cerulean waters of Nai Harn Bay.

Specially appointed to source and prepare the finest imported Japanese seafood and ingredients, sushi specialist Chef Arnu will showcase his master culinary skills with live preparations to create an appetizing array of delectable dishes served at the custom designed Han-Sha bar.

Frank Grassmann, THE NAI HARN's General Manager, believes sushi and sashimi fits perfectly with the rooftop ambiance while also matching modern global tastes. "Imported Japanese seafood dishes will appeal to our sophisticated guests and the many outside visitors we welcome daily at Reflections," he says, "especially as a delicious addition during our sunset happy hour."

To complement the sushi, sashimi selections and mixed platters for two, the a la carte menu at Han-Sha includes a bowl of miso soup on arrival followed by a varied choice of delicate dishes such as salmon, seaweed or sashimi salads, signature maki rolls and nigiri.

Succulent servings of tuna, Hokkaido scallop, octopus, roasted eel, king fish, surf clam, red snapper and shrimp create an extraordinary rooftop dining experience that adds to the extensive gourmet indulgences already available to lovers of fine food at THE NAI HARN.

Other exquisite eateries within the resort include Cosmo Restaurant with its impressive spread of international flavours and "Taste of the South of Thailand" specials, as well as the trendy Rock Salt restaurant, located right by the rolling waves of the Andaman Sea, which boasts a menu that takes diners on a diverse culinary journey through Eastern Mediterranean and North African cuisine.

Han-Sha Sushi & Sashimi Bar is open 5 days per week from Friday to Tuesday between 17:30 - 21:30 at Reflections rooftop lounge, THE NAI HARN Phuket.

For more information visit www.thenaiharn.com or call +66 7638 0200-10.