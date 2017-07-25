SUNPLAY ASIA ANNOUNCES MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR THE HEIGHTS BANGSARAY CONDOMINIUMS

Bangkok--25 Jul--Delivering Asia Communications

International residential developer, Sunplay Asia, has signed a construction contract for The Heights Condominiums Bangsaray with respected Thai construction and engineering company Glory Construction Co.,Ltd.

Glory Construction's completed projects in Thailand include several high-end condominiums, resorts and commercial developments such as 360' PANO Khao Yai, Thames Valley Khao Yai Hotel, Centara Krabi Bay Resort and Sila Evason Hideaway Resort & Spa on Koh Samui.

"Glory Construction Co., Ltd brings the required local industry expertise and a proven track record of success that guarantees the highest level of build quality for our buyers," said Chris Delaney, Managing Director, Sunplay Asia. "We are very pleased to be working with a well established construction and engineering firm capable of meeting the high standards we have set for this project."

With a team of skilled experts and workers already assigned to the project, Glory Construction's Managing Director Khun Ekapop Raktapongpaisan says piling work for the The Heights Bangsaray condominiums will start immediately.

Master-planned and designed by renowned Thai architects, A49, the 70 one-, two- and three-bedroom contemporary condominiums at Sunplay, The Heights Bangsaray will be built using the highest quality materials with spacious layouts and generous balconies enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glazing to draw in the stunning rural and coastal views that frame the Sunplay Bangsaray development.

"We are proud to be working with Sunplay Asia on this impressive new project," stated Khun Ekapop.

For sales enquiries, or to arrange an on-site show suite visit :