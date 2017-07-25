Best Western Hotels Resorts Arrives in the Philippines Culinary Capital

Bangkok--25 Jul--Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has continued to expand its presence across the Philippines, bringing its modern, international hotels to new and exciting destinations.

The latest addition to the company's growing portfolio is the Best Western Bendix Hotel, located in the city of San Fernando, Pampanga - the culinary capital of the Philippines. Situated on the McArthur Highway, which is just a 15 minute drive from Clark International Airport and 45 minutes from Manila, the hotel is exceptionally well-connected and convenient for both business and leisure travelers.

It is also the first "green hotel" in San Fernando, meaning it has been constructed using environmentally-friendly building methods and will operate in an energy-efficient manner.

"With its large domestic population, rising affluence and increasing popularity as an international tourist destination, the Philippines is an incredibly important market for Best Western®," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.

"In addition to our existing hotels and resorts in key markets like Manila, Cebu and Boracay, we have recently introduced our high-quality international hotels to new markets such as Subic Bay and Puerto Princesa. Now, I am delighted to announce Best Western's entry into San Fernando - the Philippines' gastronomic capital and an important regional market."

"Best Western Bendix Hotel will provide local and international visitors with a modern midscale accommodation option in this vibrant city. With our world-class service standards and extensive facilities for events, including a large ballroom, we expect this hotel to become a strong player in the local market," Olivier added.

The Best Western Bendix Hotel features 45 contemporary guest rooms, all of which come equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs with cable channels, work space and unique ergonomic pillows to guarantee a good night's sleep.

Guests can enjoy excellent local and international cuisine in the restaurant, which showcases a selection of popular dishes that originate in Pampanga. There is also a casual coffee shop with indoor and al fresco seating, making it the perfect place to unwind during the day.

The Best Western Bendix Hotel also offers a choice of three different function rooms, each of which host up to 120 guests for meetings and seminars. And for large corporate events, weddings and gala dinners, the 332m² Giant Lantern Ballroom can accommodate up to 300 people.

Following the opening of the new property on July 21st, 2017, Best Western now operates a portfolio of eight hotels across the Philippines, making it one of the largest international hotel groups in the country. This portfolio covers a series of business and leisure destinations including Manila, Makati City, Boracay, Cebu City, Puerto Princesa, Subic Bay and now San Fernando.