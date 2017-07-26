Movenpick Resort Spa Jimbaran Bali to host New Orleans Inspired Event Ahead of the Annual Ubud Village Jazz Festival

Bangkok--26 Jul--Delivering Asia Communications

As an intriguing warm up to the Ubud Village Jazz Festival, which takes place mid-August, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali will be jazzing up Friday night on 4th of August with a special musical dining experience, the New Orleans Cajun Seafood BBQ Dinner.

Featuring live performances by German Jazz virtuosos, the Glenn Buschmann Jazz Academy Big Band, bringing the sounds and tastes of America's Deep South to Bali's most appealing new Jimbaran Bay resort.

Succulent seafood dishes will be served to guests and diners at the resort's contemporary eatery, Anarasa, during a special pre-festival dinner that offers indoor and al fresco dining options framed in tropical garden views.

The jazz dinner marks an inspired start to a swinging calendar of events at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali, which opened its doors to guests earlier this year.

General Manager Horst Walther-Jones explains, "What often makes the Mövenpick brand such a success is how we celebrate and help to define our destinations through fun, engaging activities and events. Bali attracts tourists from all over the world and the Ubud Village Jazz Festival is one of the island highlights that we are proud to help promote. It is in harmony with the relaxed, creative style of the Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali."

The Ubud Village Jazz Festival takes place on 11th and 12th of August 2017 at ARMA Museum Garden in Ubud with daily performances between from 3.00 pm until 11.30 pm. The venue has the intimate feel of a community concert but draws musicians from around the world to perform at the annual event, which in turn attracts thousands of visitors. All genres of jazz are performed on the stage and festival-goers can also sample a wide range of culinary creations, which are an important part of the experience. Headline performers this year include Dutch jazz pianist and composer Gerald Clayton, a four-time Grammy award-nominee.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is the perfect choice for guests planning to visit what is considered one of the region's must-see jazz festivals. The complete jazz and gastronomy experience through the resort's New Orleans Cajun Seafood BBQ Dinner on the 4th of August is an ideal musical appetizer and is priced at only IDR 420,000 net per person.

For more information and reservation, kindly contact +62 361 4725777 orresort.bali.rest-resv@movenpick.com