Jasmine Pearl Ritual for Mom at Devarana Spa,dusitD2 chiang mai

#Jasmine Pearl Ritual for Mom at Devarana Spa,dusitD2 chiang maiTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 15:00
Jasmine flower symbolizes the authentic and unconditional love of mother. It also signifies the virtue of mothers who dedicate their entire life to their beloved children. The divine jasmine bouquet is mostly used as a gift on Mother's Day in many countries including in Thailand.
Devarana Spa makes this upcoming Mother's day even more special by blending the aromatic jasmine oil together with fresh jasmine blooms and precious pearl powder in the glamour pampering spa treatment called 'Jasmine Pearl Ritual'
The aromatic jasmine essence and precious pearl powder is generously applied for the whole treatment process starting from Jasmine & Pearl Body Scrub and ending the ritual with Jasmine Aromatic Oil Massage. The pearl is highly beneficial to skin for its anti-aging and brightening properties whist the jasmine essential oil gently assists in hormone system balance. The body is in equilibrium, skin's vitality is restored, muscles are relaxed, and stress vanishes. This divine experience for mom is available throughout August 2017 at Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai
Latest Press Release
The hotels leadership team in conjunction with Karon sub district municipality organized the 2017 annual fire training simulation and full evacuation drill in July. Once again team members and guests got an overview and in-depth knowledge of basic...
Jasmine flower symbolizes the authentic and unconditional love of mother. It also signifies the virtue of mothers who dedicate their entire life to their beloved children. The divine jasmine bouquet is mostly used as a gift on Mother's Day in many...
China's popular tourist city Sanya launches 2017 Sanya celebration (the "Celebration") in Malaysia's capital city Kuala Lumpur as part of its efforts to introduce Sanya to more international...
Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande has been recognized for its high standards of quality and service. The new hotel, which opened in April 2017, was awarded the "Excellence in Quality, Standards and Service" certificate, which is designed to honor the...
AccorHotels has announced a new partnership with renowned Hong Kong-based property developers, the Golden Horse Group, unveiling bold plans to open a new-build hotel under the luxury Swissôtel brand in 2019. The announcement comes exactly 12-months...