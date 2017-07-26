Jasmine Pearl Ritual for Mom at Devarana Spa,dusitD2 chiang mai

Bangkok--26 Jul--dusitD2 chiang mai

Jasmine flower symbolizes the authentic and unconditional love of mother. It also signifies the virtue of mothers who dedicate their entire life to their beloved children. The divine jasmine bouquet is mostly used as a gift on Mother's Day in many countries including in Thailand.

Devarana Spa makes this upcoming Mother's day even more special by blending the aromatic jasmine oil together with fresh jasmine blooms and precious pearl powder in the glamour pampering spa treatment called 'Jasmine Pearl Ritual'

The aromatic jasmine essence and precious pearl powder is generously applied for the whole treatment process starting from Jasmine & Pearl Body Scrub and ending the ritual with Jasmine Aromatic Oil Massage. The pearl is highly beneficial to skin for its anti-aging and brightening properties whist the jasmine essential oil gently assists in hormone system balance. The body is in equilibrium, skin's vitality is restored, muscles are relaxed, and stress vanishes. This divine experience for mom is available throughout August 2017 at Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai

The 90-min Jasmine Pearl Ritual Program includes:

30-min Jasmine & Pearl Body Scrub

60-min Aromatic Jasmine Oil Massage

Price: THB 3,500 net

Validity: 1 – 31 August 2017

Venue: Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai