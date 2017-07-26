Photo Release: Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 Closing Party

Photo Release: Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 Closing PartyTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 09:02
(Phuket) Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Ministry for Tourism and Sports, Thailand presided over the Closing Ceremony and Gala Dinner of the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek and was joined by VIPs and special guests from the public and private sectors. Celebrating its 14th year, Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek is a marine tourism and lifestyle event that showcases sports tourism, the island of Phuket and Phuket's credentials as a destination for international events. More than 500 sailors from 25 countries around the world took part and the event was held at Cape Panwa Hotel.
