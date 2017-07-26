Beyond Resort Khaolak achieves Travelife Gold environmental status for third time

Beyond Resort Khaolak achieves Travelife Gold environmental status for third timeTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 10:35
Travelife is an international sustainability certification scheme for hotels and accommodations, allowing holidaymakers to relax in the knowledge they are supporting local people and helping to protect the environment.
Water is recycled to use in the gardens, while the laundry is outsourced to professional laundries with ISO 14000 standards. Modern single lever mixers on sinks and showers automatically reduce the water consumption by up to 50 percent compared to conventional models.
Along with the established 3Rs policy of "reduce, reuse and recycle", the resort purchases only what it needs, and not the packaging. Overall the waste products going to landfill or incinerators has been dramatically reduced since the resort joined the guidelines of Travelife.
To support the local community, all tours sold within the resort are operated by local businesses. Locally crafted souvenirs are sold within the resort grounds on certain nights to create a small marketplace, and local people provide Thai language and cuisine lessons for guests who wish to learn during their stay.
Beyond Resort Khaolak is set directly on the white sands of Pakweep Beach, in Khaolak, and provides a selection of villa styles including one-and two-bedroom units, and villas with a private pool. No guests below the age of 18 years are allowed.
