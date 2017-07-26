Beyond Resort Khaolak achieves Travelife Gold environmental status for third time

Bangkok--26 Jul--Kata Group

Beyond Resort Khaolak, the adults only, all-villa resort operated by Thailand's Kata Group at Khaolak, has for the third time been awarded Travelife Gold status.

Travelife is an international sustainability certification scheme for hotels and accommodations, allowing holidaymakers to relax in the knowledge they are supporting local people and helping to protect the environment.

All Travelife certified hotels and accommodations must undertake an independent on-site audit to prove they meet strict sustainability criteria before they receive certification.

For a Travelife Gold hotel to maintain certification it must be audited every two years, with audits being undertaken on a rolling basis.

Beyond Resort Khaolak, with its certification now achieved for the third time, has a long-established programme that is committed to saving natural resources.

Water is recycled to use in the gardens, while the laundry is outsourced to professional laundries with ISO 14000 standards. Modern single lever mixers on sinks and showers automatically reduce the water consumption by up to 50 percent compared to conventional models.

Energy saving bulbs are used for 99 percent of all lighting in the resort, and in the public areas timer controls or light sensors control the lights depending on times and weather conditions.

The resort uses solar water heaters for all guestrooms and all back-of-house facilities.

Along with the established 3Rs policy of "reduce, reuse and recycle", the resort purchases only what it needs, and not the packaging. Overall the waste products going to landfill or incinerators has been dramatically reduced since the resort joined the guidelines of Travelife.

To support the local community, all tours sold within the resort are operated by local businesses. Locally crafted souvenirs are sold within the resort grounds on certain nights to create a small marketplace, and local people provide Thai language and cuisine lessons for guests who wish to learn during their stay.

Staff participation in these programmes has always been highly enthusiastic, and management provides an environmental briefing every month.

Beyond Resort Khaolak is set directly on the white sands of Pakweep Beach, in Khaolak, and provides a selection of villa styles including one-and two-bedroom units, and villas with a private pool. No guests below the age of 18 years are allowed.