Beyond Resort Khaolak achieves Travelife Gold environmental status for third time

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 10:35
Bangkok--26 Jul--Kata Group
Beyond Resort Khaolak, the adults only, all-villa resort operated by Thailand's Kata Group at Khaolak, has for the third time been awarded Travelife Gold status.

Travelife is an international sustainability certification scheme for hotels and accommodations, allowing holidaymakers to relax in the knowledge they are supporting local people and helping to protect the environment.

All Travelife certified hotels and accommodations must undertake an independent on-site audit to prove they meet strict sustainability criteria before they receive certification.
For a Travelife Gold hotel to maintain certification it must be audited every two years, with audits being undertaken on a rolling basis.
Beyond Resort Khaolak, with its certification now achieved for the third time, has a long-established programme that is committed to saving natural resources.

Water is recycled to use in the gardens, while the laundry is outsourced to professional laundries with ISO 14000 standards. Modern single lever mixers on sinks and showers automatically reduce the water consumption by up to 50 percent compared to conventional models.

Energy saving bulbs are used for 99 percent of all lighting in the resort, and in the public areas timer controls or light sensors control the lights depending on times and weather conditions.
The resort uses solar water heaters for all guestrooms and all back-of-house facilities.

Along with the established 3Rs policy of "reduce, reuse and recycle", the resort purchases only what it needs, and not the packaging. Overall the waste products going to landfill or incinerators has been dramatically reduced since the resort joined the guidelines of Travelife.

To support the local community, all tours sold within the resort are operated by local businesses. Locally crafted souvenirs are sold within the resort grounds on certain nights to create a small marketplace, and local people provide Thai language and cuisine lessons for guests who wish to learn during their stay.

Staff participation in these programmes has always been highly enthusiastic, and management provides an environmental briefing every month.

Beyond Resort Khaolak is set directly on the white sands of Pakweep Beach, in Khaolak, and provides a selection of villa styles including one-and two-bedroom units, and villas with a private pool. No guests below the age of 18 years are allowed.

Latest Press Release

Beyond Resort Khaolak achieves Travelife Gold environmental status for third time

Beyond Resort Khaolak, the adults only, all-villa resort operated by Thailand's Kata Group at Khaolak, has for the third time been awarded Travelife Gold status. Travelife is an international sustainability certification scheme for hotels and...

Photo Release: Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 Closing Party

(Phuket) Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Ministry for Tourism and Sports, Thailand presided over the Closing Ceremony and Gala Dinner of the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek and was joined by VIPs and special guests from the public and private...

SUNPLAY ASIA ANNOUNCES MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR THE HEIGHTS BANGSARAY CONDOMINIUMS

International residential developer, Sunplay Asia, has signed a construction contract for The Heights Condominiums Bangsaray with respected Thai construction and engineering company Glory Construction Co.,Ltd. Glory Construction's completed projects in...

Photo Release: THAI Chairman of the Board of Directors and Acting President Receive Thailand Headlines Person of the Year Awards

Mr. Areepong Bhoocha-oom, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), and Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, received the Most Influential Person in China Award-News and Politics, from H.E....

THE NAI HARN PHUKET UNVEILS HAN-SHA ROOFTOP SUSHI SASHIMI BAR WITH A SIDE ORDER OF SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS

Phuket's original luxury beach hotel THE NAI HARN is further enhancing its unique by-the-sea dining experience for guests and visitors with the launch of Han-Sha – the island's first rooftop seaview Sushi & Sashimi Bar. Cleverly integrated into...

Related Topics

Beyond Resort Khaolak INTERNATIONAL environmental Beyond Resort Environment Thailand?s Kata Group Thailand National a-chieve