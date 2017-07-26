Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande Wins Award for Quality

Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande Wins Award for QualityTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 12:50
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts has measurably high standards to ensure superior comfort and service for guests during their stay. All of the brand's properties must pass stringent quality assurance tests, while also maintaining consistently high guest satisfaction ratings. The "Excellence in Quality, Standards and Service" certificate is only awarded to hotels that achieve exceptional scores in all these areas.
"Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande has made a strong impact in the market since it opened earlier this year, and we are delighted that it has now achieved the 'Excellence in Quality, Standards and Service' award," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western Hotels & Resorts' Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.
"Guests have been impressed by the quality of product and service offered by the hotel - especially at a midscale price point. With its ideal location, premium amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi and international power sockets, and USB ports in all rooms, Best Western Tokyo Nishikasai Grande is an extremely convenient option for all types of travelers," Olivier added.
Guest satisfaction is extremely important to Best Western. Service excellence has been at the cornerstone of the company's hotel operations for more than 70 years, and all team members are given extensive training on how to meet and exceed guests' expectations. In addition, the Medallia customer satisfaction survey allows every guest to provide feedback on their stay, providing further scope for hotels to improve.
The hotel's 105 contemporary rooms include a selection of triple units for families, while property amenities include a 24-hour business center, a restaurant and a complimentary shuttle bus to Tokyo Disneyland's main entrance.
