Hilton Pattaya Receives 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Bangkok--27 Jul--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya announced the achievement of '2017 Certificate of Excellence' from the world largest travel website 'TripAdvisor'. The certificate represents travelers' satisfaction and celebrates the excellent services in hotels, restaurants, and attractions around the world.

To qualify, companies must consistently receive great reviews from travelers on TripAdvisor and also maintain the satisfactory rating of at least four stars or higher over the past year.

The Certificate of Excellence is a prestigious award that gives pride to the company's service excellence and also builds travelers' trust for planning their trip.

Hilton Pattaya rises 34 levels above CentralFestival Pattaya Beach. All guestrooms feature sea view from private balcony. Facilities include swimming pool, fitness, eforea spa, restaurants and bar. Friendly service is also a key to deliver the ultimate experience for all travelers from around the world.

For more information, please call +66(0)38 253 000 or pattaya.hilton.com.