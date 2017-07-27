Hilton Pattaya Receives 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Hilton Pattaya Receives 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of ExcellenceTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday July 27, 2017 12:30
Hilton Pattaya announced the achievement of '2017 Certificate of Excellence' from the world largest travel website 'TripAdvisor'. The certificate represents travelers' satisfaction and celebrates the excellent services in hotels, restaurants, and attractions around the world.
Hilton Pattaya rises 34 levels above CentralFestival Pattaya Beach. All guestrooms feature sea view from private balcony. Facilities include swimming pool, fitness, eforea spa, restaurants and bar. Friendly service is also a key to deliver the ultimate experience for all travelers from around the world.
