Tourists and film-lovers in Bangkok now have the chance to explore the world of AVATAR in a state-of-the-art interactive exhibition based on the 2009 blockbuster film by James Cameron. The "AVATAR: Discover Pandora" exhibition is making its first Southeast Asian stop in Thailand and will be held until 3 September at The Mall Bang Kapi shopping complex.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said, "AVATAR was a huge hit worldwide and in Thailand, so it's great that fans of the film can now explore the fictional world of Pandora in an immersive way and even learn more about our own planet. That the AVATAR: Discover Pandora exhibition, is starting its tour in Thailand, shows how the kingdom is increasingly regarded as a host for high-tech shows and exhibitions, as well as a perfect venue for film-making."

Supported by TAT, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and The Mall Group Co., Ltd., the AVATAR: Discover Pandora exhibition, will be held in the MCC Hall on the 4th floor of The Mall Bang Kapi and organisers say it will allow visitors to experience "the breathtaking environment and amazing creatures of Pandora" in 10 zones recreated in the 2,200 square metres of the exhibition space.

Mr. Chattan also added that, 'The is great Thailand travel news as exhibition will reinforce the country's step towards 'Thailand 4.0' and encourage creative and innovative way of thinking to children. In addition, it is hoped that this amazing show will be another event that will draw both Thai and foreign visitors to witness and be a part of this wondrous show .'

The creative team behind AVATAR: Discover Pandora are Lightstorm Entertainment and FoxNext, and they have worked to create the phenomenal beauty of the alien world that people enjoyed in the film. This includes settings; such as, the "Tree of Souls" and recreations of creatures including the "Banshee" and "ViperWolf". Visitors will be able to interact with the displays, thanks to sensory technology and also learn about space travel and science, as well as discover what Pandora can tell us about ecosystems on Planet Earth.

Upon its release in 2009, James Cameron's AVATAR quickly became one of the most popular films ever, taking about US$2.8 billion at the box office and winning acclaim and awards for its special effects. Sequels are planned for release in 2020.

AVATAR: Discover Pandora is being brought to Thailand by global event provider the Global Experience Specialists (GES), which is partnering with Mactus Live, a Singapore-based entertainment service provider and Pixelone Event & Festival, a Thai event organiser which often appears in Thailand travel news. Tickets cost 490 Baht for adults and 390 Baht for children with family packages available. Those interested can find further details and purchase tickets via www.avatardiscoverpandorath.com and www.allticketthailand.com, http://store.ais.co.th, and all Thai 7-Eleven branches.

Mr. Eddie Newquist, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Vice President of GES, said that, "GES is pleased to bring this immersive, hands-on experience to visitors of all ages in Southeast Asia and beyond. The reception here in Bangkok has been phenomenal, and we look forward to welcoming a new and long-time AVATAR fans to this one-of-a-kind experience.'