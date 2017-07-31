Photo Release: THAI Entrusted to Provide Customer Services for Heibei Airlines

Photo Release: THAI Entrusted to Provide Customer Services for Heibei AirlinesTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 10:37
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has been entrusted to provide ground services for Heibei Airlines at Suvarnabhumi Airport, whereby services will be provided by THAI's Ground Customer Services, Ground Equipment Services, Cargo and Commercial Mail, and Technical Departments. The signing ceremony on the ground services agreement was recently signed by Mrs. Phakkhra Ruangsiradecho (second from left), THAI Acting Executive Vice President, Aviation Business Unit, and Mr. Chen Hongbo (first from left), Vice President, Heibei Airlines, at the Thai-Chinese Cultural Exchange Association event organized by Shijiazhuang Municipal Government at Dusit Thani Hotel, Bangkok.
THAI will provide ground services for Heibei Airlines' flights between Shijiazhuang in Heibei Province, People's Republic of China, and Bangkok, Thailand. THAI was selected for its ability to provide a complete range of ground customer services for customer airlines.
