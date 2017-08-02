Photo Release: AMARI PHUKET WINS THREE AWARDS AT ANDAMAN HOTELIER AND TOURISM FAIR 2017

Bangkok--2 Aug--Amari Phuket

Amari Phuket is proud to announce its winning of three awards from the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017, the biggest event for the hotel industry in Phuket. Representatives from the kitchen and housekeeping departments participated in the competitions. Katapunyo Songkhun (second from right) won the silver medal for the live cooking event of the Phuket Lobster Culinary Freestyle Challenge Individual Junior Category. Kritsada Ketphu (right) won the bronze medal for the live cooking event of the Phuket Lobster Culinary Freestyle Challenge Individual Professional Category. Sawaeng Yiti (left) and Chansupa Suanya (second from left) were both the second runner-up in the event for making flower arrangements from banana leaves.

The awards inspire our team to continue their dedication to delivering high-quality service to our guests.

From left to right: Sawaeng Yiti (Amari Phuket's Florist), Chansupa Suanya (Amari Phuket's Florist),

Katapunyo Songkhun (Amari Phuket's Commis III Chef) and Kritsada Ketphu (Amari Phuket's Executive Sous Chef)