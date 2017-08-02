Photo Release: AMARI PHUKET WINS THREE AWARDS AT ANDAMAN HOTELIER AND TOURISM FAIR 2017

Photo Release: AMARI PHUKET WINS THREE AWARDS AT ANDAMAN HOTELIER AND TOURISM FAIR 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 14:03
Amari Phuket is proud to announce its winning of three awards from the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017, the biggest event for the hotel industry in Phuket. Representatives from the kitchen and housekeeping departments participated in the competitions. Katapunyo Songkhun (second from right) won the silver medal for the live cooking event of the Phuket Lobster Culinary Freestyle Challenge Individual Junior Category. Kritsada Ketphu (right) won the bronze medal for the live cooking event of the Phuket Lobster Culinary Freestyle Challenge Individual Professional Category. Sawaeng Yiti (left) and Chansupa Suanya (second from left) were both the second runner-up in the event for making flower arrangements from banana leaves.
Latest Press Release
Amari Phuket is proud to announce its winning of three awards from the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017, the biggest event for the hotel industry in Phuket. Representatives from the kitchen and housekeeping departments participated in the...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) took delivery of its fifth Airbus A350 XWB supplied with donation goods to underprivileged children in the three southern provinces in Thailand under the project "THAI Goodwill Flight", from...
Mandarin Orchard Singapore, in partnership with Rocket Entertainment, recently introduced a complimentary, premium in-room movie platform in all its 1,077 rooms. The platform provides registered guests of the hotel uninterrupted access to a rich...
Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand has taken third place in a list of the 15 best city destinations in the world for 2017 by readers of the respected and influential travel magazine Travel + Leisure in their Travel +Leisure World's Best Awards: The World's...
From Rama VII Bridge through to Samut Prakan province, a 57-kilometre-long stretch of the Chao Phraya River meanders through Bangkok and charts a storied history that dates back 200 years to the Krung Thonburi era. The river has always attracted a...