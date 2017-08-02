FROM GEN Y TO X2 YOUNG FEMALE GENERAL MANAGER APPOINTED AT LUXURY HUA HIN RESORT

Bangkok--2 Aug--Delivering Asia Communications

X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence, the new luxury pool villa resort, has announced the appointment of a young, female general manager.

Krisna Elisabeth Subsinmangkang is a Thai-Swiss national with a passion for hospitality and a millennial outlook. The daughter of a chef-turned-hotelier, she spent the majority of her childhood and teenage years living in hotels, so it was only natural that she too would enter the hospitality business.

Still in her 30s and studying for a master's degree at Bangkok's prestigious Kasem Bundit University, Elisabeth is the ideal person to lead this luxury boutique resort as it prepares to welcome its first guests. Part of a new generation of young, educated female Thai professionals currently making waves in the industry, Elisabeth has a refreshingly modern take on hotel management which is perfectly aligned with X2 Resorts' own vision of high-end yet family-focused hospitality.

Having started out working with international companies including Qantas Airways and Ayudhya Allianz, Elisabeth took the decision to embark on a career in the hospitality sector - and she has not looked back since.

Opening in August, X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence is a new luxury pool villa resort focusing on escapes for families and relatives. For high resolution version, click here.

Following an impressive spell with AccorHotels as training manager and corporate sales manager, Elisabeth joined Bangkok-based Unicorn Hotels & Resorts in 2015 as the company's director of corporate affairs. Her career then continued its rapid ascent when she joined The Pelican Residence & Suites, becoming hotel manager of the upscale resort in Krabi.

Now Elisabeth is bringing her experience and inimitable style to X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence - the brand new boutique resort which is scheduled to soft-open on 1st August, 2017.

"I am delighted to have become the general manager at X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence," said Elisabeth. "The contemporary design ethos of X2 Resorts is very much attuned with my own sense of style, so I immediately felt at home here. I look forward to working with the teams at X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence and X2 Resorts to build on this great product and create memorable stays for every guest."

Located just 2.5 hours' drive from Bangkok, the pool villas at X2 Hua Hin Oasis Residence are ideal places for families to come to together an enjoy quality time. All 22 luxury villas are fully-furnished and maintained to a five-star level, complemented by the impeccable levels of service for which X2 Resorts is famous. The resort's mission is to provide a peaceful and safe gathering place for friends and relatives, allowing guests to remember what matters most in life: family, love and happiness!