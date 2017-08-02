KIDS WANNA ROCK FOR FREE AT HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 16:26
Bangkok--2 Aug--Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

"Around the world or around the block, everywhere I go the kids wanna rock." Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya introduces special offer for families with lil' rockers. Our package includes daily breakfast and a bunch of freebies just for kids including free access to Roxity Kids Club for two hours, rates starting from Bt 3,485++ per night. Book direct with us to enjoy Thai Sticky Rice with Mango for two people. Valid from now until 31 August, 2017.

Package includes:
• Daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids (below 12 years old) at Starz Diner
• Complimentary two hours usage per day and non-accumulative for a maximum of two kids per room booking at Roxity Kids Club (three – 12 years old) or Tabu Club (13 years old and above).
• Complimentary lunch per kid (below 12 years old) on kids' menu with every paying adult from the main course menu at Starz Diner.
• Complimentary buffet dinner per kid (below 12 years old) with every paying adult for the buffet dinner at Starz Diner.
• Complimentary usage of baby cot or extra bed for the kids and subject to availability.
• Roxstar Family City & Sea View bookings are entitled to access to the exclusive Rock Royalty Level with benefits.
Book now at http://pattaya.hardrockhotels.net/offers/kids-wanna-rock-for-free/, call 038-428755-9 or e-mail: rooms.pattaya@hardrockhotels.net
Visit our Facebook for news and updates, www.facebook.com/HardRockHotelPattaya.

