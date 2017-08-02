KIDS WANNA ROCK FOR FREE AT HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYA

KIDS WANNA ROCK FOR FREE AT HARD ROCK HOTEL PATTAYATravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 16:26
"Around the world or around the block, everywhere I go the kids wanna rock." Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya introduces special offer for families with lil' rockers. Our package includes daily breakfast and a bunch of freebies just for kids including free access to Roxity Kids Club for two hours, rates starting from Bt 3,485++ per night. Book direct with us to enjoy Thai Sticky Rice with Mango for two people. Valid from now until 31 August, 2017.
