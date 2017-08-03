Photo Release: Dusit Thani Bangkok received Best Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok--3 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of Dusit Thani Bangkok recently received the award, "Best Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand" by Tajinda Pal Singh, Chief Blogger of Hotel Critics & Bloggers Association (HCBA) on his arrival to stay at the hotel, with Suneephan Boupho, Executive Assistant Manager – Rooms and Pongsiya Kittikachorn, Director of Marketing Services gave a warmth welcome. Picture Shows: (from Left) Pongsiya Kittikachorn; Sukanya Janchoo; Tajinda Pal Singh and Suneephan Boupho

