Royal Cliff PEACH Successfully Host Asia Meeting Incentive Travel Exchange (AMITE) 2017 Post Familiarization Trip

Royal Cliff PEACH Successfully Host Asia Meeting Incentive Travel Exchange (AMITE) 2017 Post Familiarization TripTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 16:33
Mrs. Panga Vathanakul, Managing Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (3rd from the right), Mr. Prem Calais, General Manager of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group (last row - 2nd from left), Mr. Michael Goh, Resident Manager of PEACH and the Director of Operations for Events (last row - 1st from left), together with the International Sales Team of Royal Cliff Hotels Group gave a warm welcome to top executives of more than 10 global corporate travel buyers during the Asia Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (AMITE) 2017 Post Familiarization Trip at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group & Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) where participants greatly enjoyed the award-winning services and facilities of the property.
Situated on a 64 acre tropical estate overlooking the stunning Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been honored with multiple awards and recognition from organizations of national and international repute. It is home to four award winning 5-star hotels offering a sensory experience defined profoundly by its style, culture and elegance - all presented with the distinctive spirit of the State of Exclusivity and Fascination.
Book your stay directly with Royal Cliff and get the best price guaranteed, along with value-added optional extras that will enhance your hotel experience by visiting www.royalcliff.com, contacting Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2824 or emailing: reservations@royalcliff.com.
