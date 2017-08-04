Airbus Foundation and THAI organise goodwill flight

The Airbus Foundation and Thai Airways International (THAI) have organised a goodwill flight to transport school supplies for underprivileged children aboard the airline's latest A350 XWB.

The aircraft, which is the fifth A350-900 to join the airline's fleet, departed Toulouse on 14th July carrying a consignment of 1,000 kits comprising backpacks and classroom stationery. Following arrival in Bangkok, the donations are being transferred to the three most southern provinces in Thailand, where school supplies have been negatively affected by ongoing conflict.

The goods carried on the aircraft were donated by the Airbus Foundation, its partner Aviation Without Borders and the International School of Toulouse.

This is the fifth goodwill delivery flight to be jointly organised by the Airbus Foundation and THAI. Previous initiatives, involving A380 and A330 deliveries, have seen the transport of a wide range goods, including medical equipment and supplies, as well as gifts for children in need.

