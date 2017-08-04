Airbus Foundation and THAI organise goodwill flight

Airbus Foundation and THAI organise goodwill flightTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 13:29
The aircraft, which is the fifth A350-900 to join the airline's fleet, departed Toulouse on 14th July carrying a consignment of 1,000 kits comprising backpacks and classroom stationery. Following arrival in Bangkok, the donations are being transferred to the three most southern provinces in Thailand, where school supplies have been negatively affected by ongoing conflict.
This is the fifth goodwill delivery flight to be jointly organised by the Airbus Foundation and THAI. Previous initiatives, involving A380 and A330 deliveries, have seen the transport of a wide range goods, including medical equipment and supplies, as well as gifts for children in need.
