Photo Release: Sung Hoon Visits THAI to Make Wooden Funeral Flowers for HM the Late King

Bangkok--4 Aug--Thai Airways International Mrs. Pranee Chandracherd (fifth from left), Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), together with Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang (third from left), Director of Brand and Advertising Department, welcomed Mr. Sung Hoon, a South Korean actor from "My Secret Romance" series, during his visit to express gratitude to THAI for sponsoring his travel from Seoul to Bangkok. Mr. Sung Hoon also volunteered to make wooden funeral flowers at THAI's Head Office, which will be used during the Late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej's royal cremation.

