Complimentary yoga class at Kirimaya, Khao Yai

Bangkok--7 Aug--The Kirimaya

Only 2 hours drive from Bangkok, Kirimaya is located at the edge of Khao Yai National Park, known for its lush tropical rain forest, wild animals, exotic scenic nature trails and majestic waterfalls. The name 'Kirimaya' means 'illusion of mountain' which suitably describes the refreshing character of our property and the reaction of our guests upon arrival and throughout their stay with us. To stay at Kirimaya is to embark on a memorable journey into the local culture for a total destination experience.

Currently Kirimaya provides a complimentary 1 hour of yoga class for every guests who stay at Kirimaya Golf Resort Spa, atta Lakeside Resort Suite and MUTHI MAYA Forest Pool Villa Resort. Every Sunday morning, breathe in the fresh air and let the body stay relax throughout the whole day. Yoga mat and drinking water provided for each guest. Reserve the space at check in at the resort of your stay.

For more information, please contact 044 426 000 or www.kirimaya.com/resorts