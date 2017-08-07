ANANDA HUA HIN RESORT SPA BRINGS MODERN LUXURY FAMILY STAYS TO THAILANDS NOSTALGIC SEASIDE HOLIDAY DESTINATION

Bangkok--7 Aug--Delivering Asia Communications

Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa is fast becoming a favoured family vacation choice for domestic and international travellers looking to combine a modern luxury escape with engaging multigenerational activities and in a classic beachside setting.

The 196-key resort offers luxury, quality and convenience in abundance with a fresh, contemporary design, first-class facilities for younger guests, and a host of indulgences for parents to enjoy.

Bright, breezy and expansive, the property features an impressive choice of room, suite and villa categories, including pool access options that provide the ideal accommodation for young families looking to spend quality time with the little ones.

For larger family gatherings, the generous 268-sqm two-bedroom lagoon pool and beachfront villas either feature private plunge pools or lagoon pools, and villa guests enjoy exclusive lounge benefits with complementary snacks and drinks provided to help keep everyone's thirst and hunger at bay throughout the stay.

General Manager, Nigel Tovey, believes that Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa and its location are both particularly family-friendly.

"Ananda is the ideal weekend getaway for Thai and expatriates living in Bangkok who crave some relaxed fun and comfort by the sea. Our child-friendly facilities and services also suit guests on longer vacations, and the wide choice of attractions and adventures within easy reach of the resort attracts families from around the world," he explains.

Spacious luxury accommodation with direct pool access and a generous kids club add to the family appeal. For high res please click images.

In addition to a vast communal pool with attached children's pool, Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa also boasts a spacious submarine kids' club looking out over the water and tropical gardens. The club interiors feature soft flooring, a ball pit, toys and climbing frames. Daily activities for younger guests include arts and crafts, kids yoga, Thai dancing, cooking and language classes, movies and outdoor activities with 16 or more pursuits to choose from in any one week. A jogging and cycling track with complimentary bicycles, as well as a fully equipped fitness centre keep the adults active too, while Ananda Spa inspires blissful relaxation with a choice of professional treatments and therapies.

When hunger strikes, Staa's offers all-day dining choices with an extensive buffet breakfast to start the day and an appealing choice of a la carte selections. Aqua poolside cafe offers a menu of light Asian and international bites with a wok station, Thai soups, pizzas and pastas, in addition to a dedicated kids' menu. For more substantial fare, Breza is right by the beach and serves up Italian-style family meals including fresh seafood. After dark when the kids are asleep, parents can hire a baby sitter and head for Blue Biscuit, the resort's very own jazz and blues club, which is set to become a new entertainment hotspot for Hua Hin.

Cha-am is a chilled-out beach destination with a laid-back energy. Youngsters can make the most of the beach while the grown-ups relax and take in the views. For excursions, the renowned Santorini Water Fantasy Park is close by, or families can head to the Vana Nava and Black Mountain water parks in Hua Hin. Plearnwan offers a fun glimpse into the past with a retro village and amusement park, and children can get close to nature and animals at Camel Republic, the Swiss Sheep Farm and Cha-am Forest Park, home to groups of gibbons. Just an hour down the coast from the resort is the beautiful Sam Roi Yot National Marine Park, a must-see for its unspoilt natural wonders.

"Ananda is a luxury haven for families that want to relax and enjoy a seaside holiday but also take advantage of easy access to all the main attractions along Thailand's Riviera coast," adds Mr. Tovey.

For more information, please visithttps://www.anandahuahin.com