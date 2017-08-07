Enjoy summer in Dubai with Emirates free visa

Bangkok--7 Aug--Spark Communications

Emirates' customers can explore more of Dubai this summer with Emirates' free visa

Bangkok, Thailand: Thai passengers flying to Dubai with Emirates are now eligible for a free visa for a limited time, making it even easier for travellers to explore UAE's most exciting city this summer.

All Thai travellers who book return tickets from Bangkok or Phuket from today to August 14 for travel until the end of November will now qualify for the free visa worth 3,000 THB ($ 90 dollars). Fares to Dubai start from THB 16,730 in Economy Class and THB 48,180 in Business Class.

Dubai is a popular destination for Thais owing to its family-friendly attractions, thrilling theme parks and waterparks, and incredible shopping facilities.

A holiday in Dubai can be a wonderfully varied affair - from spending a relaxing afternoon walking on Jumeirah beach, to going on a desert safari, or a sightseeing tour around traditional Dubai - there's so much to see and do in this cosmopolitan city. The only limit is your imagination.

With direct flight times of 6 hours 25 minutes from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and just 6 hours from Phuket International Airport, Dubai is quick and easy to get to, and the perfect destination for a short summer break.

Emirates' premium passengers as well as Platinum and Gold Skywards members can also enjoy the bigger and better Emirates Airport Lounge at Suvarnabhumi, ensuring an enjoyable journey from the moment they start their travel, to the moment they arrive at their destination. The fully renovated Lounge has been designed in line with Emirates' fresh lounge concept, with bespoke artwork and furnishings. At the Lounge, passengers can access Emirates' range of award-winning services, including comfortable leather armchairs, LED TVs, a dedicated dining area with a choice of bar seating, and an extensive menu of complimentary hot and cold gourmet buffet, featuring local and international dishes and an extensive beverage service.

Once on-board, Emirates passengers in all classes can enjoy award-winning service; gourmet cuisine; and its award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, with more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment. The airline also offers generous baggage allowance, with up to 35kg for Economy Class and 40kg for Business Class.

Emirates has an extensive global network of over 150 destinations across six continents, in 84 countries and territories. Travellers from Thailand can depart from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport or Phuket International Airport to Emirates' global destinations via Dubai.

To book flight tickets, please visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.