Renaissance Pattaya Resort Spa Showcases Unique Design Features

Bangkok--7 Aug--Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Stylish and vibrant interiors will wow guests at the 257-room Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa when it opens to the public on the September 1st, 2017.

The design of the hotel is inspired by the serene beach setting of Na Jomtien and the local fishing village that Pattaya once was. Playful use of wood, veneer and metal finishes in organic earthy tones, accented by marine shades of cobalt and gentian blue, brings the feeling of Na Jomtien beach to each space. The use of local Thai silk, cotton, chenille and jute complement the design scheme by adding texture and introducing a feeling of real luxury.

Market leading, Thailand based, interior design firm, P49 were behind the creative concepts for Renaissance Pattaya. Commenting on their design, Partner, Chakkraphong Manipanti said:

"The Renaissance brand is synonymous with cultural discovery and stimulating the senses, as such, our design aims to surprise and delight guests through the use of colour, texture and natural light. Sympathetic interiors are a perfect amalgamation of nostalgia and contemporary interior design, featuring hues of natural golden sand and the azure blue from the Gulf of Thailand."

Also commenting on the look and feel of the new resort, General Manager Saurabh Kukreja said:

"The designer has played with various finishes and textures to create an unexpected, yet calming and relaxed feeling that flows effortlessly through the resort's guest rooms and public areas. In line with the Renaissance brand, the resort will showcase '7 R-Marks' which will create a dramatic arrival experience in the lobby, a invigorating social environment in the bar, 'wow' washrooms and unexpected touch points throughout that will deliver the element of surprise."

Unique design features include headboards in the guest rooms, adorned with backlit laser cut sea fans and signature lamps, which resemble a traditional fish trap. Both these design features connect Renaissance's modern design philosophy to the local area of Jomtien and Sattahip. A large number of rooms will feature oversized balconies, each showcasing its own love seat, ideal for spending time admiring the awe-inspiring ocean view.

Renaissance Pattaya will offer some of the city's most comfortable accommodation, including chic Pool Villas and spacious Family Suites. Recreational facilities will include two outdoor swimming pools, a kids pool, kids club and a luxury spa. Located in the attractive and tranquil Jomtien district, the low-rise resort will offer a fashionable beachfront retreat within easy reach of the town's attractions. The property is scheduled to open on the September 1st, 2017.