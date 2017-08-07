Monthly Rates at TENFACE Bangkok

Bangkok--7 Aug--TENFACE Bangkok
The special monthly rates last till end of this year only.

Get spacious rooms in a cosy and peaceful atmosphere, easy access to Bangkok's popular places. We also have rooms for 4 persons, Two-Bedroom Suite (110 sq.m.) for only THB 75,000 nett/ month. One-Bedroom Suite (for 2 persons) is also available. For more information, please contact 02 251 5255 Ext.1, varangkana@tenfacebangkok.com or www.tenfacebangkok.com

The area is right in the heart of Bangkok, just 5 minutes away from BTS Ploenchit station with a complimentary shuttle service on-call 24-hour to and from BTS Ploenchit station or 10 minutes walk.

TENFACE is in the peaceful and quiet area with our own uniquely interior designed. The rooms are spacious, starts from 61 sq.m. with a reasonable price. Friendly staffs, friendly services and friendly environment are awaiting for you right here. Come and experience a life less ordinary for yourself.

