Monthly Rates at TENFACE Bangkok
Get spacious rooms in a cosy and peaceful atmosphere, easy access to Bangkok's popular places. We also have rooms for 4 persons, Two-Bedroom Suite (110 sq.m.) for only THB 75,000 nett/ month. One-Bedroom Suite (for 2 persons) is also available. For more information, please contact 02 251 5255 Ext.1, varangkana@tenfacebangkok.com or www.tenfacebangkok.com
TENFACE is in the peaceful and quiet area with our own uniquely interior designed. The rooms are spacious, starts from 61 sq.m. with a reasonable price. Friendly staffs, friendly services and friendly environment are awaiting for you right here. Come and experience a life less ordinary for yourself.
