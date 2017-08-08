Photo Release: THAI Holds Customer Board Meeting 2017

Bangkok--8 Aug--Thai Airways International

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently presided over THAI's Customer Board Meeting 2017, which was attended by significant frequent flyer customers from public and private sectors as well as

members of the press, such as Mr. Eiam Achavakulthep, Mr. Boonchai Kongpakpaisarn, Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, and Mrs. Sangtip Yimlamai at the St. Regis Bangkok. The objective of THAI's Customer Board Meeting was to collect feedback on THAI products

and services, ticket and seat reservations, inflight meals, passenger lounges, seat comfort, and customer service. All customer feedback will be used to further improve THAI's services for increased customer satisfaction.