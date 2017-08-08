Qantas announces seasonal flights to Osaka as Japan travel booms

Bangkok--8 Aug--On 3 Communication

Qantas will launch new direct seasonal flights between Sydney and Osaka's Kansai International Airport in response to the boom in travel between Australia and Japan.

From 14 December 2017 until 24 March 2018, Qantas will operate three flights per week using its upgraded two-class Airbus A330 aircraft.*

The route – which will be the only direct flight between the two cities – adds to the airline's popular Sydney-Tokyo (Haneda), Brisbane-Tokyo (Narita) and Melbourne-Tokyo (Narita) services providing options for triangular itineraries, and compliments Jetstar's Cairns-Osaka service. Jetstar also flies from Cairns and the Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita).

Qantas' Sydney-Osaka service will connect to its large domestic and trans-Tasman networks and Jetstar Japan's extensive domestic network, providing good onward travel opportunities at both ends of the new route.

Qantas International CEO Gareth Evans said the addition of Osaka to the Qantas network offers another gateway for customers travelling to Japan.

"This December we celebrate 70 years of flying to Japan and we're delighted to add another destination to the growing list of services Qantas operates between the two countries at a time when travel to Japan is booming," said Mr Evans.

"Our commitment to the Japanese market is reflective of the strength of this growth, which we are very well placed to support with the largest Australia-Japan network, the largest domestic network in Australia, and the largest low-cost domestic network across Japan through Jetstar Japan.

"Australia is a highly sought-after destination for Japanese tourists with many staying longer and spending more while they are here. And with the Free Trade Agreement in place, the new route opens up more opportunities for companies to explore and build business in new regions, further strengthening the trade relationship between the two countries.

"For Australian travelers, this service will appeal to those looking to explore the historic Kansai region and the surrounding areas. And with a number of exciting events being hosted in Japan in coming years, including the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are expecting to see travel between the two countries grow well into the future," added Mr Evans.

*Subject to government and regulatory approvals.