LaRio Hotel Krabi Aonang celebrated a pre opening event.

Bangkok--8 Aug--LaRio Hotel Krabi

LaRio Hotel Krabi Aonang celebrated on August 3rd, 2017 a pre opening event. The hotel, which is scheduled in late September 2017 the grand opening of the first wellness hotel in Aonang beach, Krabi. Its first foray into the wellness hotel concept in Krabi, The LaRio Hotel Krabi Aonang promises not to disappoint the leisure or business travellers for sumptuous comfort in a contemporary style.

Spread throughout the hotel will be 25 guestrooms including duplex and suite rooms. Amenities will include a club lounge, Onsen pool, Green Sky bar and traditional Oriental Thai medicine class. Guests will be able to select from green restaurant options, a multi-cuisine restaurant and a specialty restaurant and bar.

LaRio Hotel Krabi Aonang will be located on Aonang Soi 2/1. That's perfectly positioned to retreat your body and your mind. In addition, it's near the Aonang Beach, which will whisk travelers to the sites, shopping and attractions of Krabi.