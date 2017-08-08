Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya Join in the Spartan Race with Room Promotion

Bangkok--8 Aug--Siam@Siam Design Hotels & Resorts

Here comes Spartan Race, A challenge for all fitness mind & body held at Siam Country Club Pattaya, Chonburi Thailand. Participants will participate in a Sprint running and Obstacles Challenge. This Spartan race calls for Spartan's deal. Siam@Siam Pattaya is here answering Spartan calls. Special room package for Spartan Race Participants ; Leisure class room at THB 2,900 net per person including breakfast for 2 persons. Spartan Participants will get 20% off Food & Beverages (a la carte menu only).

This promotion valid from September 8-10 2017 only

For reservation and more information please email to rsvn@siamatpattaya.com, or 0 38 930 600