Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya Join in the Spartan Race with Room Promotion

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya Join in the Spartan Race with Room PromotionTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday August 8, 2017 10:15
Here comes Spartan Race, A challenge for all fitness mind & body held at Siam Country Club Pattaya, Chonburi Thailand. Participants will participate in a Sprint running and Obstacles Challenge. This Spartan race calls for Spartan's deal. Siam@Siam Pattaya is here answering Spartan calls. Special room package for Spartan Race Participants ; Leisure class room at THB 2,900 net per person including breakfast for 2 persons. Spartan Participants will get 20% off Food & Beverages (a la carte menu only).
