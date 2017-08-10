Happy Mothers Day 2017

Bangkok--10 Aug--KidZania Bangkok

Special for Mom who come with their Kids on Mother's Day (12th August 2017) Get Free admission ticket at KidZania Bangkok (only 1 ticket for Adult) and on 13th – 14th August 2017, Mom get discount 50% on admission ticket at KidZania Bangkok. (only1 ticket for Adult)

For more information please contact www.facebook.com/kidzaniabangkok

or Phone 02 683 1888.