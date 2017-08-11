Jetstar launches low-fare flights from Singapore to Hat Yai

Low fares go on sale today as Jetstar Asia announces its new direct service to the popular city of Hat Yai in Southern Thailand.
From 3 November 2017*, Jetstar Asia will operate four flights a week from Singapore to Hat Yai, to meet the demand for visa-free travel between Singapore and Thailand.

Hat Yai, the largest city in Southern Thailand, known for its shopping, entertainment and dining options, is a very popular destination for travellers from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Popular tourist attractions in Hat Yai include beaches, nearby islands, Khlong Hae Floating Market, Ton Nga Chang Waterfall, Songkla Lake, parks and observatories and, unknown to many, bull-fighting.

Located at the border between Malaysia and Thailand, Hat Yai is also a traditionally popular destination for a 12-hour road trip from Singapore, for travellers who enjoy drive-holidays.
However, the recent change in the visa requirements by the Thai government for returning visitors by land, has impacted the number of travellers into the border city.
With Jetstar's new direct service to Hat Yai, returning and new travellers will now be able to fly direct to Hat Yai visa-free for 30 days while allowing them to save on their travel time.
Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said, "The flight, which will take only an hour and forty minutes will be the third city in Thailand that Jetstar Asia will fly to.
For first-time visitors, Hat Yai is also appealing to young travellers and families to explore more of what they love about Thailand.
Aside affordable leisure, entertainment and shopping experiences in Hat Yai, travellers can enjoy the cross-border influences of the seafood cuisine only offered in Hat Yai.
As with Singapore, Hat Yai has become a popular destination for Indonesian travellers for its shopping, tourist attractions as well as medical services.

"With the new service, Indonesian travellers will be able to take advantage of the short connections in Changi from Jakarta, Medan or any of our six Indonesian destinations enroute to Hat Yai," said Mr Pasupathi.

Jetstar's low fares are also comparable to the current bus services offered from Singapore, with one-way fares starting at THB1,950.
This new route will be operated by Jetstar Asia's 180-seat A320. Promotional fares are available for purchase from THB899 from Singapore today. To book flights, visit Jetstar.com.
The new service will see Jetstar Asia operate up to 51 services a week to Thailand which includes Bangkok and Phuket.
With this announcement, the Jetstar Group of airlines will now operate 70 services from Australia, Vietnam and Singapore to four cities in Thailand – Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai.
Jetstar Pacific recently announced last week the launch of direct services from Dong Hoi in Vietnam to Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand.
Note to Editor:
Flight number   ROUTE                 DAYS OF OPERATION   TIMINGS* (Local)
3K571           Singapore – Hat Yai   Monday, Sunday     2005/2035
3K572           Hat Yai – Singapore   Monday, Sunday     2145/0025
3K571           Singapore – Hat Yai   Wednesday           1930/1955
3K572           Hat Yai – Singapore   Wednesday           2035/2315
3K571           Singapore – Hat Yai   Friday             1815/1845
3K572           Hat Yai – Singapore   Friday             1935/2205
*Subject to regulatory approval

