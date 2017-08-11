Celebrate Mothers Day at Ramayana Water Park Pattaya with #Free for Mom promotion and chance to win special prizes through the #Selfie with Mom ??campaign

Bangkok--11 Aug--Spark Communications

Ramayana Water Park Pattaya is offering free entry for moms to celebrate Mother's Day, along with the chance to help create memorable moments by giving away a selection of special prizes as part of its "Selfie with Mom" campaign throughout August.

Simply take a selfie with mom at the water park, and share the photo on Facebook, along with the hashtag #RWPmom and a caption on why you want to take your mom there for a chance to win a 32GB IPad Air 2; a night in a Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort; and buffet tickets for two at Ramayana Pattaya Water Park. The campaign is open to all Thailand residents and will run until the end of August, with winners announced on September 1, 2017 on Ramayana Water park Fanpage. www.facebook.com/RamayanaWaterParkThailand).

Ramayana Pattaya is also offering an Eat and Play promotion for those who book online via www.ramayanawaterpark.com, which entitles them to discounted entrance fees (990 baht adults, 690 baht children) and a totally free delicious lunch throughout August.

Visit www.facebook.com/RamayanaWaterParkThailand or call 033-005-929 for special offers and more information for this campaign.