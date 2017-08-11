Celebrate Mothers Day at Ramayana Water Park Pattaya with #Free for Mom promotion and chance to win special prizes through the #Selfie with Mom ??campaign

Celebrate Mothers Day at Ramayana Water Park Pattaya with #Free for Mom promotion and chance to win special prizes through the #Selfie with Mom ??campaignTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 17:42
Ramayana Water Park Pattaya is offering free entry for moms to celebrate Mother's Day, along with the chance to help create memorable moments by giving away a selection of special prizes as part of its "Selfie with Mom" campaign throughout August.
Simply take a selfie with mom at the water park, and share the photo on Facebook, along with the hashtag #RWPmom and a caption on why you want to take your mom there for a chance to win a 32GB IPad Air 2; a night in a Pinnacle Grand Jomtien Resort; and buffet tickets for two at Ramayana Pattaya Water Park. The campaign is open to all Thailand residents and will run until the end of August, with winners announced on September 1, 2017 on Ramayana Water park Fanpage. www.facebook.com/RamayanaWaterParkThailand).
Ramayana Pattaya is also offering an Eat and Play promotion for those who book online via www.ramayanawaterpark.com, which entitles them to discounted entrance fees (990 baht adults, 690 baht children) and a totally free delicious lunch throughout August.
Latest Press Release
Ramayana Water Park Pattaya is offering free entry for moms to celebrate Mother's Day, along with the chance to help create memorable moments by giving away a selection of special prizes as part of its "Selfie with Mom" campaign throughout August. Simply...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in the reign of King Rama IX's Birthday and Mother's Day by serving special desserts, prepared by THAI's chefs to passengers flying on international outbound...
Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (fourth from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), along with Captain Werasak Wiroonpetch (Fifth from left), THAI Executive Vice President, Operations Department and Mr. Chalermpon...
She is the one who got us to school on time. The one who changed our diapers. The one who debated with us over all manner of life decisions… and mischief. She experienced your entire life journey with you, and Mother's Day is our chance to show...
Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (third from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently received Bake Cheese Tart from Mr. Willy McIntosh (fourth from left) along with Mrs. Kathaleeya McIntosh (first from left),...