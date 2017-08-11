Photo Release: Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi Welcomes Thai Actor of #Samudkojorn On The Way

Photo Release: Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi Welcomes Thai Actor of #Samudkojorn On The WayTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 09:36
Cape Kudu Hotel General Manager Timo Kuenzli (Centre), and Front Office Manager Siena Ann Cruz (2nd from right) warmly welcomed the famous Thai Actor from 'Samudkojorn On The Way' TV Show Nithi Smuthkochorn (3rd from right) with special guests Gosin Rachakrom (left), Thunyapat Bounkajorn (2nd from left) and Tanik Smuthkochorn (3rd from left) on their recent stay and TV filming at Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi
