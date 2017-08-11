Photo Release: Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi Welcomes Thai Actor of #Samudkojorn On The Way

Bangkok--11 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels Cape Kudu Hotel General Manager Timo Kuenzli (Centre), and Front Office Manager Siena Ann Cruz (2nd from right) warmly welcomed the famous Thai Actor from 'Samudkojorn On The Way' TV Show Nithi Smuthkochorn (3rd from right) with special guests Gosin Rachakrom (left), Thunyapat Bounkajorn (2nd from left) and Tanik Smuthkochorn (3rd from left) on their recent stay and TV filming at Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi

Latest Press Release

Womens Journey Thailand 2017 Campaign launched to boost female visitors Fifty-six well-known women celebrities and bloggers from all around the world attended the Women's Journey Thailand 2017 Campaign launched to boost female visitorsat a gala welcome reception at Nai Lert Heritage House in the heart of Bangkok. Organised...

Happy Mothers Day 2017 Special for Mom who come with their Kids on Mother's Day (12th August 2017) Get Free admission ticket at KidZania Bangkok (only 1 ticket for Adult) and on 13th – 14th August 2017, Mom get discount 50% on admission ticket at KidZania Bangkok. (only1...

Sanya Celebration tourism promo was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan The 2017 Sanya Celebration (the "Celebration"), an international tourism tradeshow was held in Almaty,the largest city of Kazakhstan, on August 7th, 2017. It was organized by the Municipal People's Government of Sanya, with the theme of "A Romantic...

Photo Release: THAI Holds Customer Board Meeting 2017 Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently presided over THAI's Customer Board Meeting 2017, which was attended by significant frequent flyer customers from public and private sectors as...

