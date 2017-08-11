New Chief Financial Officer joins the executive team at Movenpick Hotels Resorts

Bangkok--11 Aug--Delivering Asia Communications

Global hospitality company recruits experienced finance professional Michel Checoury

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to its executive team. Accomplished finance professional Michel Checoury brings more than 30 years of global experience to the role.

Michel, who has an MBA in Finance from Paris XII University, has spent his entire career working in senior financial positions for hospitality brands across the world including Mandarin Oriental, InterContinental Hotels Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, the Jumeirah Group, as well as Disneyland Paris.

He joins the Mövenpick leadership team from Aman Resorts where he has been CFO since 2014, responsible for the finance function of the firm's entire portfolio of 31 properties across 19 countries.

Michel will report to the company's President & CEO, Olivier Chavy.

"Michel brings to the role a wide range of advanced technical and commercial experience, gained with some of the world's biggest hospitality brands. His expertise will prove invaluable to the finance and executive teams, particularly as Mövenpick continues to expand its portfolio across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East at a rapid pace," said Chavy.

"I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to Michel on behalf of the entire ExCom team. We look forward to having him on board."

Checoury will be responsible for aligning strategic planning processes, the ongoing implementation of Mövenpick's successful business model and supporting all finance-related decisions and functions.

He is familiar with Dubai where he will be based, having worked for the Jumeirah Group as Resort Director of Finance until 2008 before moving to Mandarin Oriental as Regional Director of Finance EMEA, prior to joining Aman Resorts.

Michel, who is a French national, is married and has two grown-up children.