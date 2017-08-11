New Chief Financial Officer joins the executive team at Movenpick Hotels Resorts

New Chief Financial Officer joins the executive team at Movenpick Hotels ResortsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 11:47
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to its executive team. Accomplished finance professional Michel Checoury brings more than 30 years of global experience to the role.
Michel, who has an MBA in Finance from Paris XII University, has spent his entire career working in senior financial positions for hospitality brands across the world including Mandarin Oriental, InterContinental Hotels Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, the Jumeirah Group, as well as Disneyland Paris.
"Michel brings to the role a wide range of advanced technical and commercial experience, gained with some of the world's biggest hospitality brands. His expertise will prove invaluable to the finance and executive teams, particularly as Mövenpick continues to expand its portfolio across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East at a rapid pace," said Chavy.
He is familiar with Dubai where he will be based, having worked for the Jumeirah Group as Resort Director of Finance until 2008 before moving to Mandarin Oriental as Regional Director of Finance EMEA, prior to joining Aman Resorts.
