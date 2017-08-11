Womens Journey Thailand 2017 Campaign launched to boost female visitors

Bangkok--11 Aug--TAT Inter PR Division

Fifty-six well-known women celebrities and bloggers from all around the world attended the Women's Journey Thailand 2017 Campaign launched to boost female visitorsat a gala welcome reception at Nai Lert Heritage House in the heart of Bangkok.

Organised for the second year by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event was presided over by H.E. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and joined by Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor. The month-long campaign is designed to attract international and local female travellers to visit Thailand and enhance the kingdom's positive image as one of Asia's most female friendly destinations.

H.E. Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul (centre, left), Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn (centre, right), TAT Governor, joined by well-known celebrities and bloggers from all around the world during the opening ceremony of the Women's Journey Thailand campaign 2017.

The global female celebrities and bloggers appointed representatives of "The Lady Celebrities to Thailand" and "The Lady Bloggers to Thailand" projects who are in Thailand for the launch are Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015; So-Hyun Kim, a famous Korean actress; Tanya Sharma, an actress from India; two representatives of Nogizaga 46, a Japanese female idol group; Li Zhenying, Miss Universe China 2016; Anika Morjaria, a famous Indian moderator and presenter; Hadia Ghaleb, an Egyptian fashionista; Naeema Al Maqbali, an actress, moderator, and social media influencer; Oman; Ho Ngoc Ha, a singer, actress, and model, Vietnam; Vaniphone Phumexay, Miss Vientiane 2017; Ei Kywat Khaing, Miss Myanmar World 2017; Do My Linh, Miss Vietnam 2016; Esma Voloder, Miss World Australia 2017 and 4 runner-ups; Mary Ornborg, Editor in Chief, First Class Magazine, and Lottie Knutson, a Swedish journalist, photographer, and writer.

TAT has launched a special "Women's Journey Thailand" mobile app, which can be downloaded after registering for the access code. Registrants will get a "Welcoming Package" including such "goodies" as a free welcome drink by Coffee World, 7-days free Sim Card with WiFi by DTAC, and 300 Baht discount by Grab Taxi.

They will also get:

– 20% discount at King Power Duty-free Shops (except the airport branch)

– Special airfare for the domestic sector, starting from 1,290 Baht by Bangkok Airways

– Special car rental fee by Thai Rent A Car (499 Baht/day)

– 500 Baht discount voucher by the Siam Discovery Department Store (for women visitors)

– Free ice-cream cone by McDonalds Thailand (only during August 2017)

Thailand has recorded a significant rise in female visitors over the past few years.

Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific said, "Today women are significant decision makers and influential with high-spending power. With a full range of products and services that can serve women's needs, Thailand can definitely be the ideal destination. The Women's Journey Thailand campaign will showcase how women travellers can enjoy these products and services at very attractive prices when they visit Thailand in August."

TAT is launching many other activities as part of the campaign including the Lady Golf Challenge, Lady Celebrities to Thailand, Thailand through Her Eyes, Lady in Thai Fabrics, and Lady Bloggers.

TAT has also appointed Ms. Nattaya Boonchompaisarn, or Grace, the winner of The FACE Thailand Season 3, as an honorary representative to inspire female travelers all around the world to explore the variety of quality products and services the country has to offer for this segment.

TAT has classified the products and services for women travellers into seven categories: accommodation (hotels and resorts); health, beauty and spa services; shopping malls, dining and restaurants; recreation and entertainment; such as, theme parks; lifestyle activities; such as, handicraft workshops and fitness, and transportation services; such as, airlines and car rentals.

Full details regarding products, services and travel deals on the "Women's Journey Thailand" website, please click: https://womensjourney.tourismthailand.org/

Download the special "Women's Journey Thailand" mobile app at App Store and Play Store