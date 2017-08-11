Photo Release: THAI Serves Bake Cheese Tarts to Passengers on Mothers Day

Bangkok--11 Aug--Thai Airways International

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (third from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently received Bake Cheese Tart from Mr. Willy McIntosh (fourth from left) along with Mrs. Kathaleeya McIntosh (first from left), shareholders of Bake Cheese Tart (Thailand) Company Limited. THAI is delighted to serve this special dessert to passengers on12 August 2017 on all domestic flights (Except TG208, TG226, TG927 from Phuket-Bangkok, and TG613 from Chiang Mai-Bangkok).

Bake Cheese Tart (Thailand) Company Limited arranged the delivery of 10,000 Bake Cheese Tarts from Hokkaido, Japan, one of THAI's destinations, which will be served on Her Majesty Queen's Sirikit's Birthday.

