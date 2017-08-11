Create new memories with Airbnb this Mothers Day

Bangkok--11 Aug--TQPR

She is the one who got us to school on time. The one who changed our diapers. The one who debated with us over all manner of life decisions… and mischief.

She experienced your entire life journey with you, and Mother's Day is our chance to show our appreciation in a meaningful way. This year, create new memories together by whisking her off on a weekend getaway with an itinerary personalized to her passions?

All over the world, Mother's Day weekend is proving to be a popular weekend for travel. Airbnb is seeing a sharp increase in the number of guest bookings in the region. Bangkok and Bali are travel hotspots within Southeast Asia, with the most number of inbound guest bookings over the weekend of August 12.

Airbnb has curated a list of some of this region's best Airbnb homes and Experiences catered to every type of mother – whether she needs retail therapy, an adrenaline rush, culinary comfort, or just some well-deserved rest & recreation – all located within a stone's throw.

FOR THE SHOPAHOLIC

1. Comfy Retreat – Bangkok Thailand

Situated along the beating pulse of Bangkok, a stroll from this tastefully-furnished apartment takes a mere 5 minutes to reach MBK, and 10 minutes to get to the world-renowned Siam shopping district, home to Siam Square and Paragon – a shopper's paradise.

2. Luxury Condotel with Sky Pool – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Located in Kuala Lumpur's bustling city center, this luxury apartment is just a 5-minute walk from Sunway Putra Mall, an old favorite amongst locals and tourists alike. Relax after a long day of mall hopping by taking a dip in the rooftop pool, and soak in the spectacular skyline views.

3. Designer Loft – Bangkok, Thailand

Stay in a charming rustic-inspired designer loft conveniently located near the Sky train station, which takes you to the shopping district in no time. Retail therapy aside, Bangkok is famed for its world-class cuisine. The loft is located behind Kuppa, a trendy all-day dining restaurant and spa, so you can wind down after a shopping frenzy with dinner and a pampering session.

FOR THE ADRENALINE JUNKIE

4. Bungalow @ Villa Nangka – Lombok, Indonesia

Take the road less traveled and visit this picturesque island. Villa Nangka is sheltered within the rainforests of Gili Air, a popular diving spot and part of a trio of islands renowned for their diverse marine life. Haan's Reef, in particular, is a "muck-diving" hotspot bustling with a dazzling population of fishes, rays, eels, and the occasional whale shark. One thing to note, the island is totally traffic free – transportation largely comprises of bicycles!

5. Biking Bangkok Oasis – Bangkok, Thailand

One of Airbnb's most highly rated Experiences; take a biking tour through Bang Krachao Island, a.k.a Bangkok's "Green Lungs". Leisurely glide past exotic fruit plantations, catch glimpses of equatorial wildlife, explore Buddhist temples, and sample seasonal street food – a wonderful way to create new memories with your mother.

6. Muay Thai! – Bangkok, Thailand

If she's looking for a pulse-racing, heart-thumping round of cardio, how about rousing bout of Muay Thai action? This traditional martial arts experience comes with a training session, meet-and-greet with real Muay Thai fighters, and an opportunity to catch some ringside action at the live fights. Bonus: one of the hosts is well-known Thai celebrity Matthew Deane!

FOR THE FOODIE

7. Artisanal Dumplings – Singapore, Singapore

Try your hands at stuffing soon kueh, a traditional Teochew steamed dumpling packed with turnip, bamboo shoots, and dried shrimp. This culinary masterclass takes place in a real hawker stall and allows guests to learn the history behind creating one of Singapore's favorite snacks, as well as understand the island-nation's deep-rooted hawker culture.

8. Thai Delight – Bangkok, Thailand

Expand your culinary repertoire together by learning how to prepare an authentic 5-course Thai meal from a friendly local. Gather herbs from the host's organic garden and learn more about the ingredients used, before cooking up a group dinner. For those guilty of shirking kitchen chores, make it up to your mother by learning how to replicate this meal for the next Mother's Day.

FOR THE ARTISTICALLY INCLINED

9. Sketch Down Memory Lane – Singapore, Singapore

Weave through the winding streets of Emerald Hill and let your creative juices and ink pens flow. Open to all skill levels, this street-sketching session takes place in one of Singapore's last bastions of Peranakan architecture – the Chinese Baroque shophouses that dot the hill are a fusion of turn-of-the-20thcentury Chinese and Western influences.

10. Thai Fruit Carving – Bangkok, Thailand

For the dinner-party doyenne, sign her up for an authentic Thai fruit and vegetable carving experience. Spent an afternoon sculpting tropical produce into works of art – acquire a new skill to impress guests with at the next soiree!

FOR A WELL-DESERVED BREAK

11. 2-Bedroom Suite in Loft – Bali, Indonesia

Nestled within the famous Ubudian rice terraces, this stunning glass-paneled loft suite is home to breathtaking views of the lush paddy fields. This ultramodern listing is only 5km away from the famous Monkey Forest Sanctuary and comes with a pool and private balcony – the perfect idyllic getaway for the most hardworking woman in your life.

12. Luxury Seaview Penthouse, Phuket, Thailand

Reserve the royal treatment for your mother by renting this gorgeous luxury penthouse, which offers floor-to-ceiling views of sunset on the Andaman Coast. Spend the day frolicking on Phuket's famous beaches, and come evening, hop on a tuk tuk and head to any of the swanky restaurants or 24-hour spas that dot the island