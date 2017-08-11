Renaissance Pattaya Resort Spa Introduces Dining Concepts and Dynamic Culinary Team

Bangkok--11 Aug--Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Renaissance Pattaya has completed the recruitment of its new culinary team, in preparation for the resort's opening in September 2017. Creating a new dining destination in Pattaya, the resort will showcase three innovative outlets with contemporary fine dining at Pebbles Bar and Grill, home comforts with a twist at 609 Kitchen and fresh and healthy light bites at The Deli.

Renaissance Pattaya's culinary powerhouse will be led by Martin Bower. Bower has spent time honing his skills in destinations around the world and his culinary style introduces flavours and tastes from three different continents to provide exciting and innovative menus for diners to enjoy. Most recently, he held the position of Executive Chef at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila. He will be supported by Executive Sous Chef, Kankamol Mongkolmit, who brings more than 30 years of experience working in hotels and resorts in the region. Mongkolmit is renowned for his knowledge of Thai cuisine and acted as a chef ambassador for Starwood, travelling internationally to promote and showcase Thai food. Completing the creative trio, experienced Indian chef, Arvind Negi will also join the team in order to deliver authentic Indian flavours at 609 Kitchen and through the resort's extensive banqueting facilities.

Ensuring refined service, the creative food and beverage offering at Renaissance Pattaya will be choreographed by Director of Food and Beverage, Hamza Cofi, a graduate from acclaimed Swiss Hospitality Management School, Les Roches. Cofi brings a wealth of professional experience from prestigious roles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, USA and Asia. He joins Renaissance from SALA Hospitality Group, where he held the position of Food and Beverage Manager. A seasoned sommelier, Cofi is passionate about French wines and is excited to unveil an extensive selection of old and new world wines at the resort.

Renaissance Pattaya is set to introduce a new perspective to Pattaya's dining scene. Destination restaurant, Pebbles Bar and Grill promises to offer a superlative gourmet experience, complimented by impressive vistas of the ocean. The extensive menu will feature fine cuts grilled to perfection and locally sourced seafood, as well as some of the world's finest epicurean delicacies. Pebbles Bar and Grill will provide an idyllic backdrop for enjoying sundowners, aperitifs and digestifs, through its extensive menu of bespoke cocktails, wide selection of wines and premium handcrafted beers.

Serving breakfast and meals throughout the day, 609 Kitchen, will offer an inclusive and relaxed dining experience through its open plan design, extensive selection of buffet items and a la carte menu of home comforts from around the globe. For cravings at any time of day, The Deli is on hand for a caffeine hit, accompanied by a fresh pastry or a refreshing salad or sandwich. Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa is scheduled to open in September 2017.