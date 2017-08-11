THAI Serves Special Desserts on Mothers Day

Bangkok--11 Aug--Thai Airways International

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in the reign of King Rama IX's Birthday and Mother's Day by serving special desserts, prepared by THAI's chefs to passengers flying on international outbound flights from Bangkok on 12 August 2017 for lunch and dinner meal service. Passengers traveling in Royal First Class will be served Bu-Lan-Dun-Mek, coconut tart with Un-Chan coconut Sauce, and Kai-Mook-Da; while those traveling in Royal Silk Class will be served coconut tart, and Kai-Mook-Da. Economy Class Passengers will be enjoying coconut tart.

