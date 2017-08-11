Photo Release: THAI Presents Silk Products from the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture to Passengers on Mothers Day 2017

Photo Release: THAI Presents Silk Products from the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture to Passengers on Mothers Day 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 17:27
Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (fourth from left), Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), along with Captain Werasak Wiroonpetch (Fifth from left), THAI Executive Vice President, Operations Department and Mr. Chalermpon Kaewchinporn (sixth from left), THAI Vice President, In-flight Services Department, recently received 1,000 yellow silk cottons in shape of Supannika flowers from Mrs. Sudarat Watcharakupt Laowitchaya (third from left), Director-General of the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, at THAI Head Office. The Supannika yellow silk cotton flower is one of Thai's auspicious flowers, made of golden color silk thread for body scrub, which is produced by Farmer Group of the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture. Passengers in Royal First Class and Royal Silk Class on all flights, which depart from Bangkok to China, Korea and Japan, will receive these auspicious cotton flowers as souvenirs on Mother's Day, 12 August 2017.
In addition, THAI cooperates with the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, to promote H.M. Queen Sirikit in the reign of King Rama IX's Royal duties on silk, mulberry and products, as well as to showcase Thai traditional wisdom of silk production to Thai and foreign passengers
