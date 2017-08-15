Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort and its Food Hailed as #Excellent by TripAdvisor

Bangkok--15 Aug--ScottAsia Communications

The resort and its Plantation Club Mauritian restaurant 'wow' guests and diners BEL OMBRE, MAURITIUS – The Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort and its Plantation Club restaurant have both earned TripAdvisor 2017 Certificates of Excellence.

Issuing the awards in July, TripAdvisor said the certificates were based on "consistently great reviews".

Some Outrigger Mauritius guest reviews for stays in 2017 read: "We couldn't have asked for more from this hotel. The staff were the friendliest I have encountered" [Imoore131, UK]; "I would love to come back and cannot praise the hotel enough" [Isobella1, UK]; "The staff were absolutely superb and particularly good with the kids. It's a fantastic resort with enough to keep everyone occupied" [AlexH, Dubai].

During the day the Plantation Club restaurant in the Outrigger is exclusively reserved for guests staying in suites or villas. In the evening, the Club, with its French colonial atmosphere, opens to the public and serves modern Mauritian cuisine. TripAdvisor singled out the Plantation Club for its excellence based on guests' comments.

Plantation Club diners said: "Best dinner we have ever eaten! We have travelled to over 40 countries...and have never experienced such an amazing explosion of flavours. The ingenuity of the presentation and the combinations was mind blowing to say the least" [Cindy_Marrison, UK].

"We had the Saturday champagne brunch with the gin and tonic jazz band and it was wonderful. The food was exquisite and champagne lovely" [Emma C, UK].

"Amazing Restaurant - Do not miss dining experience. The chef uses vegetables and herbs from his garden to enhance his food" [Susanne U, Thailand].

"Surprisingly fine kitchen -- dishes really achieved an outstanding level of 'haute cuisine' visually and taste wise" [kr1069, Netherlands].

Cyrille Carmona, the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort Deputy General Manager, said: "Outrigger's hosts and chefs work hard to deliver a superlative holiday and dining experience to visitors who appreciate quality. We invite all of our guests and visitors to Mauritius to dine and judge for themselves."

The Plantation Club is open for dinner and Sunday brunch. The menu can be viewed at https://app.box.com/s/56hugxnymwvj0nqoo8u6b6ef2fg3pzk9 (download PDF).